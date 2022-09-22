Worldwide Acrylic Sheets Industry to 2027 - Featuring Evonik, Altuglas International, Lucite International and GARY Acrylic Xishun Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An acrylic sheet is defined as a fiber sheet which manufactured by utilizing two or more derivatives of acrylic acid. Polymethyl Methacrylate acrylic is one of the most commonly used forms of acrylic sheet. Acrylic sheets are available in the market as per the need and demand of consumer like various level of heat resistance capacity sheet.

Market Drivers

Growing demand for infrastructure development as well as residential construction in various regions is expected to boost the global acrylic sheets market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, an increase in need for commercial construction most notably in countries such as France, Russia, Spain, and Germany, is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Light weight, high strength, resistance proof, clarity, and glare reduction are some unique features incorporated with acrylic sheet and expected as the key factors that propel the growth of global acrylic sheets market in near future. Moreover, these sheets can be molded into any shape by heating at high temperatures. It is expected to drive the global acrylic sheets market growth over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Availability of alternative, cost effective technologies are expected to hinder the global acrylic sheets market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

Global Acrylic Sheets Market type such as Extruded Acrylic Sheet, Continuous Acrylic Sheet, and Cell cast Acrylic Sheet, by application such as Furniture & Design, Electronics & Energy, Visual Communication and Retail, Automotive & Transport, Architecture & Construction, and Others. Further, market is segmented into sales channel such as Online Retailer, Supplier, and Direct Sale.

Also, Global Acrylic Sheets Market is segmented on the basis of five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Evonik, Altuglas International, Lucite International, GARY Acrylic Xishun, Elastin International Corp., Plaskolite, Guang Shun Plastic, Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Co., Ltd., Jumei Acrylic, and Ningbo Shen Chuen Chemical Co., Ltd

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Acrylic Sheets Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Acrylic Sheets Market, By Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Share Analysis, By Type

5.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size and Forecast, By Type

5.3.1 Acrylic Sheet

5.3.2 Continuous Acrylic Sheet

5.3.3 Cell cast Acrylic Sheet

6 Global Acrylic Sheets Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Furniture & Design

6.3.2 Electronics & Energy

6.3.3 Visual Communication and Retail,

6.3.4 Automotive & Transport

6.3.5 Architecture & Construction

6.3.6 Others

7 Global Acrylic Sheets Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Sales Channel

7.2 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Share Analysis, By Sales Channel

7.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size and Forecast, By Sales Channel

7.3.1 Online Retailer

7.3.2. Supplier

7.3.3. Direct Sale

8 Global Acrylic Sheets Market, By Region

8.1 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Acrylic Sheets Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Acrylic Sheets Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10 Europe Acrylic Sheets Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

11 Asia Pacific Acrylic Sheets Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

12 Latin America Acrylic Sheets Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Middle East Acrylic Sheets Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Competition Dashboard

14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

14.3 Key Development Strategies

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Evonik

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Offerings

15.1.3 Key Financials

15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.1.5 Key Market Developments

15.1.6 Key Strategies

15.2. Altuglas International

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Offerings

15.2.3 Key Financials

15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.2.5 Key Market Developments

15.2.6 Key Strategies

15.3. Lucite International

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Offerings

15.3.3 Key Financials

15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.3.5 Key Market Developments

15.3.6 Key Strategies

15.4 GARY Acrylic Xishun

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Offerings

15.4.3 Key Financials

15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.4.5 Key Market Developments

15.4.6 Key Strategies

15.5 Elastin International Corp

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Offerings

15.5.3 Key Financials

15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.5.5 Key Market Developments

15.5.6 Key Strategies

15.6 Plaskolite

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Offerings

15.6.3 Key Financials

15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.6.5 Key Market Developments

15.6.6 Key Strategies

15.7 Guang Shun Plastic

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Offerings

15.7.3 Key Financials

15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.7.5 Key Market Developments

15.7.6 Key Strategies

15.8 Taixing Donchamp Acrylic Co., Ltd

15.8.1 Overview

15.8.2 Offerings

15.8.3 Key Financials

15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.8.5 Key Market Developments

15.8.6 Key Strategies

15.9 Jumei Acrylic

15.9.1 Overview

15.9.2 Offerings

15.9.3 Key Financials

15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.9.5 Key Market Developments

15.9.6 Key Strategies

15.10 Ningbo Shen Chuen Chemical Co., Ltd

15.10.1 Overview

15.10.2 Offerings

15.10.3 Key Financials

15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

15.10.5 Key Market Developments

15.10.6 Key Strategies

