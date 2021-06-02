Worldwide Adenosine Triphosphate Swab Test Industry to 2027 - Growing Spending on Patient Safety and Care Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adenosine Triphosphate Swab Test Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market was valued at US$ 198.21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 369.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2019 to 2027. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of healthcare associated infections (HAIs) and increasing emphasis on food safety. However, limitations of ATP swab tests limit the market growth.



HAIs, also known as nosocomial infections, are acquired while receiving treatment or therapies in healthcare facilities. These infections are related to surgical procedures and medical instruments used during procedures. HAIs are responsible for morbidity and mortality of significant number of patients in the world. According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, 1 in 31 hospital patients is estimated to have some kind of HAI. In addition, according to estimates by The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in 2019, ~4.1 million patients across Europe suffer due to HAIs every year. Furthermore, according to study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Resistance & Infection Control in 2019, the incidence rate of HAIs in China was 3.62 per 1,000 patient days.

Out of this rate of incidence, respiratory tract infection accounted for 43.80% of infections while bloodstream and urinary tract infections accounted for 15.74% and 12.69% of infections, respectively. The hospital visits and patient pool is likely to increase in the coming years due to the mounting prevalence of chronic conditions and outbreaks of infectious diseases. HAIs also contribute to this increasing population of patients. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates published in 2019, 421 million hospitalizations are conducted worldwide every year. Of these, 42.7 million patients suffer from adverse reactions or infections acquired at healthcare settings. Also, according to the same estimates, 50.0% of these adverse events are preventable in developed countries. Thus, such rising prevalence of HAIs is one of the prominent factors driving the demand for ATP swab tests.



The implementation of safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is driving the adoption of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swabs. Moreover, the major shift in focus toward microbial safety amid the pandemic is offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market players.



Based on type, the adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is segmented into free ATP test and microbial ATP test. The free ATP test segment held a larger share of the market in 2019; however, the microbial ATP test segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number focus on food safety and sterilization on microbial level is estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the microbial ATP test segment growth.



The adenosine triphosphate (ATP) swab test market, by application, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, food and beverage, hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, and academic and research institutions. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market- Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI)

5.1.2 Increasing Emphasis on Food Safety

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Limitations of ATP Swab Tests

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Growing Spending on Patient Safety and Care

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Development of Adenylate (A3) Concentration Based Modern Sterility Monitoring System

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 -Type



8. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Application

9. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market -Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Recent Growth Strategies in The Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test Market



12. Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Hygiena, LLC

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Charm Sciences

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Kikkoman Biochemifa Co

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Neogen Corporation

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Ecolab

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Ruhof Healthcare Corporation

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 LuminUltra Technologies Ltd.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 MERCK KGaA

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Promicol

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

12.11 PCE Instruments

12.11.1 Key Facts

12.11.2 Business Description

12.11.3 Products and Services

12.11.4 Financial Overview

12.11.5 SWOT Analysis

12.11.6 Key Developments

12.12 Promega Corporation

12.12.1 Key Facts

12.12.2 Business Description

12.12.3 Products and Services

12.12.4 Financial Overview

12.12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.12.6 Key Developments

12.13 CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES, INC

12.13.1 Key Facts

12.13.2 Business Description

12.13.3 Products and Services

12.13.4 Financial Overview

12.13.5 SWOT Analysis

12.13.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix



