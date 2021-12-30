Worldwide ADME Toxicology Testing Market Outlook to 2026 by Technology, by Product Type, by Method and by Application

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ADME Toxicology Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ADME toxicology testing market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020.

Absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion (ADME) toxicology testing is conducted at an early phase of the drug development process to determine the safety, uptake, elimination, effectiveness and metabolic behavior of a parent compound or drug in living organisms.

It is generally carried out by researchers in cell-based and in vitro assays using software solutions, devices, detectors, etc. to identify active compounds, genetic interactions and other biomolecular interactions.

It helps in understanding the safety and toxicity of a drug candidate before progressing it into a late stage preclinical and clinical studies, thereby saving cost, drug discovery time and test complications.



The growing prevalence of diseases is increasing the requirement of novels drugs and biological products. This represents one of the key factors escalating the adoption of ADME toxicology testing to prevent the failure of candidate drugs at late-stage clinical trials.

It also helps researchers to determine the viability of these drugs necessary for regulatory approval. Additionally, one of the key trends witnessed in the market is the introduction of several guidance documents by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide instruction about ADME properties when evaluating the safety and efficacy of a drug candidate.

Apart from this, the introduction of software that can calculate ADME automatically is gaining traction over conventional in vitro assays and in vivo experiments.

Furthermore, due to the mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a significant lack of an effective vaccine or treatment, ADME toxicology testing is being utilized to calculate the efficacy of existing drugs as an alternative treatment, which is also augmenting the market growth.

Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ADME toxicology testing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global ADME toxicology testing market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, product type, method and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Cell Culture

High Throughput Screening

Molecular Imaging

OMICS Technology

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Software Solutions

Assay Systems

Reagents

Others

Breakup by Method:

In-Vivo

In-Vitro

In-Silica

Others

Breakup by Application:

Systemic Toxicity

Renal Toxicity

Hepatotoxicity

Neurotoxicity

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Bioivt LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Cyprotex Plc (Evotec AG)

Molecular Discovery Ltd.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ADME toxicology testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ADME toxicology testing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global ADME toxicology testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bufvn0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

