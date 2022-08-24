Worldwide Adult Incontinence Products Industry to 2030 - Rising Number of People Suffering with Incontinence is Driving Growth

Aug 24, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adult Incontinence Products Market, by Product Type, by End User, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growing incontinence problems and rising geriatric populations are major drivers contributing towards growth of the global adult incontinence problems.
Diaper, pads, and pants & liners for incontinence problems are gaining traction in the market, owing to its superior absorbency, broad availability of these products in major retail channels, odor absorption properties, and others. Manufacturers operating in the adult incontinence products market are launching new products to cater the growing demand for the products.
Market Dynamics
The experience of uncontrollably leaking urine can be an embarrassing issue for many people. Urinary incontinence is a loss of bladder control that's commonly seen in older adults and women who have given birth or gone through menopause. Urinary tract infections (UTIs), pelvic floor disorders and an enlarged prostate are other causes. Urinary incontinence, or uncontrollable urination, is a common condition in old people.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as bladder cancer, kidney disease, endocrine, and urological disorders is boosting the demand for disposable incontinence products. Products such as pads and adult diapers are absorbent products for incontinence and are widely used.
The increasing number of people suffering from incontinence also results in high demand and adoption rate of adult incontinence products and thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Europe National Health Service (NHS) 2017 report, around three to six million people in the U.K. suffer from some or the other form of urinary incontinence and around 1.4% of the general population aged above 40 suffer from fecal incontinence.
Online stores are projected to have the fastest growth in the global adult incontinence market during the forecast period. Many manufacturers are launching its products through online channel to cater to rising consumer demands. In July 2018, Willow launched its website and online marketing campaign for sales of adult diapers through online channel.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of global adult incontinence products market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global adult incontinence products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Essity AB, Northshore Care Supply, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Abena A/S, Hollister Incorporated, Covidien plc, Hengan Group, Ontex International, and Kao Corporation
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global adult incontinence products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Adult Incontinence Products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global adult incontinence products market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By End User
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Adult Incontinence Products Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Adult Diaper
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Pads
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Pants
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
6. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Men
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Women
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
7. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Supermarket
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Online Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Pharmacy & Drug Stores
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)
8. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- DSG International Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Essity AB
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Northshore Care Supply
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Unicharm Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Abena A/S
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hollister Incorporated
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Covidien plc
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hengan Group
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Ontex International
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kao Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubkyoc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article