Worldwide Adult Incontinence Products Industry to 2030 - Rising Number of People Suffering with Incontinence is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adult Incontinence Products Market, by Product Type, by End User, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing incontinence problems and rising geriatric populations are major drivers contributing towards growth of the global adult incontinence problems.

Diaper, pads, and pants & liners for incontinence problems are gaining traction in the market, owing to its superior absorbency, broad availability of these products in major retail channels, odor absorption properties, and others. Manufacturers operating in the adult incontinence products market are launching new products to cater the growing demand for the products.

Market Dynamics

The experience of uncontrollably leaking urine can be an embarrassing issue for many people. Urinary incontinence is a loss of bladder control that's commonly seen in older adults and women who have given birth or gone through menopause. Urinary tract infections (UTIs), pelvic floor disorders and an enlarged prostate are other causes. Urinary incontinence, or uncontrollable urination, is a common condition in old people.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as bladder cancer, kidney disease, endocrine, and urological disorders is boosting the demand for disposable incontinence products. Products such as pads and adult diapers are absorbent products for incontinence and are widely used.



The increasing number of people suffering from incontinence also results in high demand and adoption rate of adult incontinence products and thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Europe National Health Service (NHS) 2017 report, around three to six million people in the U.K. suffer from some or the other form of urinary incontinence and around 1.4% of the general population aged above 40 suffer from fecal incontinence.



Online stores are projected to have the fastest growth in the global adult incontinence market during the forecast period. Many manufacturers are launching its products through online channel to cater to rising consumer demands. In July 2018, Willow launched its website and online marketing campaign for sales of adult diapers through online channel.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global adult incontinence products market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global adult incontinence products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include DSG International Ltd., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Essity AB, Northshore Care Supply, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Unicharm Corporation, Abena A/S, Hollister Incorporated, Covidien plc, Hengan Group, Ontex International, and Kao Corporation

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global adult incontinence products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Adult Incontinence Products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global adult incontinence products market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Adult Incontinence Products Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By Product Type , 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Adult Diaper

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Pads

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Pants

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

6. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By End User, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Men

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Women

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

7. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2025, and 2030 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030

Segment Trends

Supermarket

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Online Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Billion)

8. Global Adult Incontinence Products Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

DSG International Ltd.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Essity AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Northshore Care Supply

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter & Gamble Co.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Unicharm Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Abena A/S

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hollister Incorporated

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Covidien plc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hengan Group

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Ontex International

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Kao Corporation

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

10. Section

