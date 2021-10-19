Worldwide Advanced Aerial Mobility Industry to 2035 - Revamped Government Regulatory Framework Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Aerial Mobility Market by Mode of Operation, End Use and Propulsion Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flying car is the next-generation commute solution, which is capable of functioning as both an air transportation solution and personal road vehicle. In addition, majority of flying cars are expected to have vertical takeoff and landing mechanisms, owing to infrastructural and operational requirements in urban commute systems. Flying cars are expected to be used at personal as well as commercial fronts to meet changing commute requirements particularly in the urban areas. Flying cars and cargo drones are associated with high development and testing costs as compared to other transportation medium as they necessitate integration of several high-end technologies.



The report on the global advanced aerial mobility market focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of various modes of transportation such as piloted and autonomous. In addition, the report provides information on end-use such as cargo and passenger. Moreover, it focuses on various propulsion types, such as parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, and turboelectric. In addition, it analyzes current trends of flying cars and drones across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the global advanced aerial mobility market include AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Lilium, Matternet, PAL-V International B.V., The Boeing Company, Volocopter GmbH, Flytrex, and Zipline.



This study presents analytical depiction of the global advanced aerial mobility market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall advanced aerial mobility market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global advanced aerial mobility market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current advanced aerial mobility market is quantitatively analyzed from 2025 to 2035 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Changing Urban Mobility Outlook

3.5.1.2. Rise in demand for time-efficient delivery service

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Cybersecurity issues associated with drones

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations for aviation license

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Revamped government regulatory framework

3.5.3.2. Acquiring the untapped potential of Asia-Pacific region



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ADVANCED AERIAL MOBILITY MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION

4.1. Overview

4.2. Piloted

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Autonomous

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL ADVANCED AERIAL MOBILITY MARKET, BY END-USE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cargo

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Passenger

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL ADVANCED AERIAL MOBILITY MARKET, BY PROPULSION TYPE

6.1. Overview

6.2. Parallel hybrid

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Electric

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Turboshaft

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Turboelectric

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: ADVANCED AERIAL MOBILITY MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. AEROMOBIL

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Airbus S. A. S.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. Business performance

8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Flytrex

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. LILIUM

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Matternet

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. PAL-V International B. V.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. THE BOEING COMPANY

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Business performance

8.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. VOLOCOPTER GMBH

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. Zipline

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.10.4. Key strategic moves and developments

