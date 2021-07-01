Worldwide Advanced Medical Dressings Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Restraints
DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Medical Dressings Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for advanced medical dressings in value terms from 2019 through 2025. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified according to material, application, and region. Materials include foams, films, hydrocolloids, hydrogels, alginate, and bioactive materials. Applications include surgical and traumatic wounds, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. Regions include Europe, North America, China, and the Rest of World (ROW).
Other features in this report include the following:
- Key industry players.
- Advances in technologies and products.
The Report Includes:
- 185 data tables, 12 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for advanced medical dressings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Market share analysis of the advanced medical dressings by material, application, function and region
- Detailed description of occlusive, hydrogel and hydrophilic/absorptive dressings; coverage of dressing products and their producers and information on available advanced medical dressings in the market
- Identification of drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the regulatory and environmental developments in the advanced medical dressings market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry including 3M, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec, Johnson & Johnson, Paul Hartmann, and Smith & Nephew
Interactive dressings facilitate wound healing by altering the environment and interacting with the wound surface to optimize the healing process. Interactive dressings include foam, film, hydrogels, and hydrocolloids. These contrast with traditional dressings that provide cover over the wound, e.g., gauze and tulle dressings.
Bioactive dressings are produced from biomaterials that play an important role in the healing process. These dressings are known for their biocompatibility, biodegradability and nontoxic nature and are derived generally from natural tissues or artificial sources such as collagen, hyaluronic acid, chitosan, and elastin. This category also includes human skin equivalent (HSE).
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Target Audience of the Study
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Summary
- Highlights
- Largest Market
- Fastest Growing Market
Chapter 3 Overview
- Background
- Innovation
- Acquisitions and Divestitures
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Leading Industry Players
Chapter 4 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Material
- Occlusive Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Film Dressings
- Hydrocolloid Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
- Alginate Dressings
- Dextranomer Hydrophilic Granules (DHGs)
- Activated Charcoal Dressings
- Other Absorptive Dressings
- Other Dressings
- Bioactive Dressings
- Composite Dressings
- Medicated Dressings
- Others
Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Application
- Acute Wounds
- Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
- Burns
- Chronic Wounds
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers
- Pressure Ulcers
- Venous Leg Ulcers
Chapter 6 Global Market for Advanced Medical Dressings by Region
Chapter 7 European Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
- European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
- Occlusive Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
- Other Dressings
- European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application
- Acute Wounds
- Chronic Wounds
- European Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
- German Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- French Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- U.K.'s Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Spanish Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- The Netherlands' Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Italian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Other European Countries' Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 8 North American Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
- North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
- Occlusive Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
- Other Dressings
- North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application
- Acute Wounds
- Chronic Wounds
- North American Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
- U.S. Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Canadian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 9 Asian Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
- Asian Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
- Occlusive Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
- Other Dressings
- Asian Advanced Medical Dressing Market by Application
- Acute Wounds
- Chronic Wounds
- Asian Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
- Japanese Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Chinese Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- South Korean Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Indian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Other Asian Countries Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 10 Rest of the World Market for Advanced Medical Dressings
- RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Material
- Occlusive Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Hydrophilic/Absorptive Dressings
- Other Dressings
- RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Application
- Acute Wounds
- Chronic Wounds
- RoW's Advanced Medical Dressings Market by Country
- Mexican Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Brazil Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Australian Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- South African Advanced Medical Dressings Market
- Other RoW Countries' Advanced Medical Dressings Market
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patents by Year and Product
- Patents by Country
- Patents by Company
- Patents
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd.
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- Convatec
- Dukal Corp.
- Essity
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medline Industries
- Molnlycke
- Paul Hartmann
- Smith & Nephew
- Urgo Group
- Winner Medical Co. Ltd.
- Zhengde Medical Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5phvwe
