Worldwide Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market to 2024 - Profiles of Aerogel Technologies, American Elements and Aspen Aerogel Among Others
Feb 21, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global aerographene/graphene aerogel market
- Analyses of global market trends, with market data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Insights into government regulations with respect to power consumption and initiatives for shaping the graphene aerogel market
- Evaluation of current market size, a market forecast to 2024, and market share analysis of the leading suppliers of the industry
In Europe and North America, the market is witnessing stable performance due to high deployment in the automotive sector. Awareness about the product and its applications is the main reason for the increasing demand in these regions. The larger number of patients from these regions is a good indication of product development in North America and Europe. Rising industrial growth and the development of the electronics, automotive, and paints and coatings industry sectors are the primary reasons behind the growth of the aerographene/graphene aerogel market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth, and high demand. In Asia-Pacific, Japan holds the most patents for aerographene/graphene aerogel products. This is encouraging Japanese aerographene manufacturers to expand their business in this region. In overall terms, however, volatile economic growth is slowing market growth in Asia-Pacific. The Rest of the World markets will see better growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
- Development and Evolution of Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel
- Report Summary
Chapter 3 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel: Future and Growth Prospects
- Introduction
- Future Prospects
- Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Product Type
- Introduction
- Granules
- Powder
- Blocks
- Tiles
- Others
Chapter 5 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Application
- Introduction
- Nanocatalyst
- Hydrogen Storage
- Desalination Systems
- Supercapacitors
- Fuel Cells
Chapter 6 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by End-User Industry
- Introduction
- Paints and Coatings
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Defense
- Industrial
- Oil and Gas
- Electronics
- Others
Chapter 7 Aerographene/Graphene Aerogel Market by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Aerogel Technologies Llc
- American Elements
- Aspen Aerogel Inc.
- BASF SE
- Cabot Corp.
- Graphene 3D Lab Inc.
- Reade International Corp.
