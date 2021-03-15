Worldwide Aerospace Coating Industry to 2027 - Growing Demand for Commercial Aircrafts Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Coating Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resin Type, by Technology, and by End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global aerospace coating market was valued at US$ 1,807.81 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,924.50 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.
Aircraft need to withstand high climatic stress that generally damages the metal surface resulting in frequent repairs and maintenance. Aerospace coatings provide better resistance against corrosion, ultraviolet rays and fog, and other adverse weather conditions. The coating also protects the aircraft from corrosion and chemical attacks. These coatings also reduce the weight of aircraft, which helps in reducing CO2 emission. Moreover, frequent environmental changes have also led to the rise in the requirement of coatings for aircraft. Aerospace coatings are designed to prevent temperature fluctuations, air pressure variations, and air instabilities.
There has been a strong demand for aerospace coating products from the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry in the regions having long haul routes. New technologies such as chrome-based coatings protect aircraft from UV exposure at higher altitudes. The coatings also help in reducing the debris build-up and minimize drag in the air, which basically helps in reducing the airplane fuel, which results in cost-saving. Aerospace coatings provide an esthetic look to the aircraft, thereby allowing the companies to gain edge over their competitors. Further, solvent-based coatings provide chemical resistance, external durability, and camouflage and color to the aircraft. Coatings are also used in to rebrand and repaint the planes owned by a merged venture of two or more aviation companies.
Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Hardideplc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Group, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Zircotec are among the well-established players in the global aerospace coating market.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aerospace Coating Market
As of January 2021, India, Brazil, Russia, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst-affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. According to the latest WHO figures, ~84,474,195 confirmed cases and ~1,848,704 total deaths have been reported globally. The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals and materials, and aerospace are among the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.
China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries, and it is one of the badly affected countries by the pandemic. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. These factors are anticipated to decelerate the chemicals and materials industry growth, thereby restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Scope of the Study
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Data Collection:
3.2.2 Primary Interviews:
3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:
3.2.5 Developing base number:
3.2.6 Data Triangulation:
3.2.7 Country level data:
4. Aerospace Coating Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Aerospace Coating Market- Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Demand from North America
5.1.2 Various Benefits Provided by Aerospace Coatings
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies
5.3 Market Opportunity
5.3.1 Growing Demand for Commercial Aircrafts
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Innovations in the Aerospace Coating Industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Aerospace Coating - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Aerospace Coating Market Overview
6.2 Aerospace Coating Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players
7. Global Aerospace Coating Market Analysis - By Resin Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Aerospace Coating Market Breakdown, By Resin Type, 2019 & 2027
7.3 Epoxy
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Epoxy: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Polyurethane
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Polyurethane: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Others: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Global Aerospace Coatings Market Analysis - By Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Aerospace Coatings Market Breakdown, By Technology, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Liquid Coating
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Liquid Coating: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Powder Coating
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Powder Coating: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Global Aerospace Coating Market Analysis - By End-User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Aerospace Coating Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2019 & 2027
9.3 Commercial Aviation
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Commercial Aviation: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Military Aviation
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Military Aviation: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 General Aviation
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 General Aviation: Aerospace Coating Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Aerospace Coating Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Aerospace Coating Market
10.3 Europe: Aerospace Coating Market
10.4 Asia Pacific: Aerospace Coating Market
10.5 Middle East and Africa: Aerospace Coating Market
10.6 South America: Aerospace Coating Market
11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerospace Coating Market
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Merger & Acquisition
12.2 Expansion
13. Company Profiles
13.1 BASF SE
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4 Hentzen Coatings, Inc.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 IHI Ionbond AG
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Mankiewicz Group
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7 PPG Industries, Inc.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 The Sherwin-Williams Company
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Zircotec
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10 Hardide plc.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Glossary
