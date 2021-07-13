Worldwide Aerospace Fasteners Industry to 2026 - Featuring 3V Fasteners, TriMas and Wesco Aircraft Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace Fasteners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace fasteners market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Aerospace fasteners refer to various hardware tools such as screws, rivets, nuts, bolts and pins, which mechanically fix or join two or more components together. Aerospace fasteners are durable and secure and aid in enhancing the aircraft's efficiency while reducing its overall weight. They are commonly manufactured using aluminum, titanium and steel, owing to the high tensile/shear strength and corrosion resistance of these metals. These fasteners are used for creating non-permanent joints that can be dismantled or removed without damaging the surrounding equipment. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in assembling commercial and military aircraft, rockets, ballistic missiles and satellites.



Aerospace Fasteners Market Trends:



The thriving civil aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Inflating disposable incomes and growing urbanization have resulted in a rise in air commutation, which has consequently led to the increasing production of aircraft and thus, the usage of aerospace fasteners. Additionally, various airlines are heavily investing in premium cabin-interior products to enhance passengers' overall flight experience. Moreover, technological advancements, such as the use of 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM) technologies for producing aerospace components, is further augmenting the market growth. The market is also driven by the utilization of superalloys in the manufacturing of these products. Superalloys are more cost-effective and lightweight in comparison to other metals. They are also effective under high-temperatures and are stable under excessive turbulence. Other factors, including favorable government policies to improve air transport infrastructure, along with increasing space exploration activities, are projected to drive the market further.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global aerospace fasteners market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aerospace fasteners market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arconic Fastening Systems & Rings, B&B Specialties, LISI Aerospace, 3V Fasteners Company, National Fasteners Company, TriMas Corporation, Wesco Aircraft Holdings, CDP Fastener Group, TFI Aerospace Corporation, Stanley Engineered Fastening, Ho-Ho-Kus Inc, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aerospace fasteners market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global aerospace fasteners industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aerospace fasteners industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global aerospace fasteners industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global aerospace fasteners industry?

What is the structure of the global aerospace fasteners industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global aerospace fasteners industry?

