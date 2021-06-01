Worldwide Agricultural Robots Industry to 2026 - Featuring AgEagle Aerial Systems, Deepfield Robotics and AGCO Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market by Application, by Product, and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agriculture robots are the automated machines used in agricultural activities such as seeding, harvesting, and plant inspection. These robots include mechanical parts, robotic hands, 3D cameras, sensing technology, and artificial intelligence, which help stimulate crop harvesting by minimizing the utilization of arable land. Various numbers of robots are equipped with 3D cameras which scan the objects placed in front of them and collect the information to carry out particular functions.

The Agricultural Robots Market is expected to grow at the rate of 33.5% CAGR by 2026. Since agricultural robots have significantly minimized human labor, there is a surging demand for agricultural robots which ultimately, led to the decrease in the labor cost required in agricultural operations. The primary factor responsible for increasing agricultural products' deployment in the coming years is increasing demand for satellite agriculture and the need for real-time data, which facilitates decision-making. On the other hand, the technological problems about fully autonomous robots and the huge costs involved in automation for small farms are happening to hamper the market growth.



Agricultural Robots Market based on Product

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Driverless Tractor

Milking Robots

Materials Management

Agricultural Robots Market based on Application

Field farming

Dairy Management

Animal Management

Soil Management

Crop Management

Agricultural Robots Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The unmanned aerial vehicle segment is anticipated to hold the highest share of the agricultural robots market. The highest share of this segment can be ascribed to the factor that UAVs are less expensive agricultural robots, which can be deployed in farms of various sizes, specifically in farms smaller than 50 hectares. Their inexpensiveness has resulted in farmers adopting UAVs for advanced farming. Unmanned aerial vehicles are used to analyze soil and crop fields and manage livestock for several years. Their vigorous models are constantly introduced in the market for pesticide spraying.



The dairy management segment is considered to have the largest market share of the agricultural robot market. Growing demand for dairy products is projected to boost the adoption of agricultural robots in dairy management. The rising adoption of IoT allows devices in dairy farms to increase the systems' efficiency. These robots help dairy farmers avoid the spread of diseases amidst the farm animals by constantly monitoring the cattle's health and illness. Increasing deployment of milking robots to minimize labor costs is also expected to drive the segment's growth.



In the geography market, North America has occupied a significant share of the Agricultural Robots Market and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted years. Increasing government encouragement for the deployment of robots in agriculture, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless tractors, and other agriculture systems to provide smart farming, contributes to the region's growth.



The number of agricultural harvesting lands available for farming is decreasing rapidly owing to the drastic industrialization, growing infrastructural projects, etc., which is directly resulting in the shortage of food supply worldwide. Therefore, the farmers and milkmen are robustly attracted to the equipment and machinery to obtain optimum production from the available land and animals. With the adoption of agricultural robots, farmers can obtain maximum output faster than usual farming in traditional ways. This is a major driving factor for agricultural robots.



AgEagle Aerial Systems, Deepfield Robotics, AGCO Corporation, Naio Technologies, Deere & Company, YANMAR CO., Harvest Automation, DJI, Trimble, AgJunction, Boumatic, Topon, Lely, DeLaval, ecoRoborix, and ROBOTICS PLUS are the few vendors of the agricultural robots market which are contributing in the market growth.



Therefore, agricultural robots play a prominent role in decreasing food supply, forcing the farmers to adopt advanced robots in the agriculture sector. Various robotic devices are contributing to efficient farming producing maximum output.

This report describes the factors impacting the present and future agricultural robots market size.

The report provides the overall analysis of the market segments and sub-segments and their share in the market growth.

It also provides the developments taking place in the products of the agricultural robots market and information of the research and development activities.

Further provides the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the market players.

