Worldwide Agricultural Robots Industry to 2027 - Featuring Trimble, Agco and IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global agricultural robots market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 17.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Agricultural robots, also known as agribots, are one of the latest innovations in the agriculture industry. They are autonomous machines utilized for improving quality and efficiency of yield, minimizing reliance on manual labor, and increasing the overall productivity. Agricultural robots are usually equipped with end effectors or specialized arms for performing a wide range of horticultural activities such as weed control, seeding and planting, aerial data collection, filed mapping, fertilizing and irrigation, intercultural operations, harvesting, soil analysis, and environmental monitoring. Apart from this, these robots are also employed for washing and milking livestock in the dairy farming industry
Global Agricultural Robots Market Drivers:
With growing population, the demand for food is rising at a rapid pace worldwide. As a result, farmers are now shifting towards modern tools and equipment, such as agricultural robots, to increase their total productivity and generating more revenue. Further, governments around the world are offering subsidies and undertaking initiatives to propagate awareness about automated technologies among farmers. For instance, the European Union has funded projects, such as GRAPE and MARS, to replace labor-intensive tasks with advanced automated technologies. Moreover, several established and start-up agricultural companies are investing in research and development activities to introduce an innovative range of agricultural robots
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global agricultural robots market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, application and offering
Breakup by Product Type:
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones
- Milking Robots
- Automated Harvesting Systems
- Driverless Tractors
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Field Farming
- Dairy Farm Management
- Animal Management
- Soil Management
- Crop Management
- Others
Breakup by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Regional Insights:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Agco Corporation, Lely Holding S.A.R.L, AG Eagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, Agrobot, Harvest Automation, Naio Technologies, Precision Hawk, IBM, Agjunction, Inc., DJI, Boumatic Robotics, B.V., AG Leader Technology, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Autocopter Corp, Auroras S.R.L., Grownetics Inc. and Autonomous Tractor Corporation
