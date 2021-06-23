Worldwide Air Ambulance Services Industry to 2026 - Aging is One of the Major Factors Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Ambulance Services Market By Type (Rotary-wing and Fixed-wing), By Model (Community-based and Hospital-based), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Ambulance Services Market size is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Air ambulances are integrated with advanced and unique medical devices and accessories like heart monitors, ventilators, and defibrillators that offer preliminary emergency medical care to the patients. The technological developments in communication systems in an air ambulance enable the transmission of real-time data of health of patients to the medical professional available at the hospital, thereby helping and enabling the doctors to prepare for the emergency in advance.



The demand for air medical services has been boosted by the growing cases of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, and others across the globe. Aging is also one of the major factors that give rise to various medical conditions. As per the United Nations Publication, in 2019, there were 703 million individuals above 65 years, and the number is expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. The growing geriatric population is more vulnerable to the growing occurrences of life-threatening situations in people aged between 60-75 years. This factor is expected to propel the growth of the global air ambulance services market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact

Several industries have been negatively affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, a spur in demand for helicopter emergency medical services from healthcare facilities is observed during the global COVID-19 pandemic due to the lockdown restriction in various countries. In addition to it, the demand for air ambulance service for emergency medical services is expected to be fueled due to the increasing investment in the healthcare sector because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the air ambulance operators are installing safety protocols with an aim to protect patients, their families, crew members, paramedics, and others from the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, COVID-19 has surged the demand for air ambulance services and it is expected that this demand is expected to further boost during the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance), Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies), Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.), Reva, Inc., IAS Medical, Ltd., American Air Ambulance, PHI Group, Inc. (PHI AirMedical, LLC), Life Savers Ambulance Services, Express Air Medical Transport, LLC, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance Service LLC.

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.1 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.2 Research & Development Expense

7.1.3 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2 Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies)

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.3 Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4 Reva, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.5 IAS Medical, Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.6 American Air Ambulance

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 PHI Group, Inc. (PHI AirMedical, LLC)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8 Life Savers Ambulance Services

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Express Air Medical Transport, LLC

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Lifeguard Air Ambulance Service LLC

7.10.1 Company Overview

