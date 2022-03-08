Worldwide Airborne ISR Industry to 2027 - Featuring BAE Systems, L3Harris Technologies and Elbit Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airborne ISR Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airborne ISR market reached a value of US$ 27.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 35.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



Airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems help in finding and tracking friendly as well as hostile forces and assessing damage to hostile targets in an area of interest. They also assist in performing various security operations to enhance situational awareness for military personnel protection. These systems employ three different types of electronic sensors for capturing information which include electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, radar, and signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems. Nowadays, defense authorities are expending on airborne ISR systems in order to improve national security and acquire data from potential enemies



In comparison with manned ISR aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are smaller, more reliable and cost-effective. They are also equipped with a range of systems like an engine, autopilot, airframe, sensor package, navigation system and a communication link, and onboard sensors such as GPS, LASER, SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) and IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). As a result, the demand for UAVs is being propelled around the world which, in turn, is driving the growth of the airborne ISR market. Moreover, on account of economic prosperity, growing threats of terror attacks, and increasing political and religious clashes, several countries worldwide are focusing on enhancing their warfare capabilities. This assists in averting enemy trespasses and helps in gathering information about their strengths and movements



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BAE Systems PLC, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Thales Raytheon Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd, UTC Aerospace Systems (United Technologies Corporation), General Dynamics, CACI International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Airbus, General Atomics, etc



