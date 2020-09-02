Worldwide Ambulance Services Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Restraints of the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ambulance Services Market, by Transport Type, by Urgency, by Equipment, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ambulance Services Market size is expected to reach $31.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Ambulance services are the emergency response to move critically injured or sick patients to and from hospitals and ensure that healthcare workers provide appropriate attention. Efficient outpatient programs contribute to prompt medical care for victims of injuries or patients with chronic illnesses. Ambulance services play a significant role in the health care sector.



The growth of the ambulance services market has been propelled by the increasing geriatric population along with the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, as well as complex medical needs. In addition, a growing number of alcohol and mental health problems along with an increased rate of road accidents are other significant factors responsible for the growth of the demand for ambulance services. According to the World Health Organization, about 1.35 million people die as a result of road traffic accidents every year.



In addition, the ambulance services sector comprises private and public providers offering air or surface transport services to seriously ill patients, along with primary medical care. These vehicles are equipped with healthcare practitioners operating life-saving devices. For many countries, private ambulance services have emerged to provide ambulance services, particularly in rural areas that lack the necessary funds to provide free ambulance services and also due to state monetary issues.



Based on Transport Type, the market is segmented into Ground Ambulance Services, Air Ambulance Services and Water Ambulance Services. Based on Urgency, the market is segmented into Emergency Ambulance Services and Non-Emergency Ambulance Services. Based on Equipment, the market is segmented into Advance Life Support and Basic Life Support. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers theanalysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Falck A/S, Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance), Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies), Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (Medivic Aviation), BVG India Ltd., America Ambulance Services, Inc., Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.), Global Medical Response, Inc., Ziqitza Health Care Limited, and Dutch Health B.V.



Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.1.3 Geographical Expansions

3.1.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Top Winning Strategies

3.2.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.2.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, May - 2020,Mar) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Ambulance Services Market by Transport Type

4.1 Global Ground Ambulance Services Market by Region

4.2 Global Air Ambulance Services Market by Region

4.3 Global Water Ambulance Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Ambulance Services Market by Urgency

5.1 Global Emergency Ambulance Services Market by Region

5.2 Global Non-Emergency Ambulance Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Ambulance Services Market by Equipment

6.1 Global Advance Life Support Market by Region

6.2 Global Basic Life Support Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Ambulance Services Market by Region

7.1 North America Ambulance Services Market

7.2 Europe Ambulance Services Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Ambulance Services Market

7.4 LAMEA Ambulance Services Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Falck A/S

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.2 Babcock International Group PLC (Scandinavian AirAmbulance)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.1 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.2 Research & Development Expense

8.2.3 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3 Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. (Acadian Companies)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.4 Medivic Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (Medivic Aviation)

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5 BVG India Ltd.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6 America Ambulance Services, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.7 Air Methods Corporation (ASP AMC Intermediate Holdings, Inc.)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.2.2 Geographical Expansions:

8.8 Global Medical Response, Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.9 Ziqitza Health Care Limited

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1 Dutch Health B.V.

8.10.1 Company Overview



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p875s3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

