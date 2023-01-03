Worldwide Ammonia Market Forecast to 2030 - Major Capacity Additions to Come from China, Russia and the US

Jan 03, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ammonia Market Forecast by Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx), Region, Top Countries and Companies, Feedstock, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ammonia capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 238.41 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2021 to 288.61 mtpa in 2030.
Around 102 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in the Former Soviet Union (FSU), Asia, and the Middle East. Among countries the major capacity additions are from China, Russia and the US with 67.9 mtpa, 20.7 mtpa, and 18.8 mtpa respectively.
Scope
- Global Ammonia capacity outlook by region
- Global Ammonia outlook by country
- Ammonia planned and announced projects details
- Capacity share of the major Ammonia producers globally
- Global Ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region
- Global Ammonia capital expenditure outlook by country
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
1.1. Key Highlights
1.2. Major New Plant Announcements
1.3. Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Region
1.4. Global Ammonia Capacity Contribution by Active, Planned, and Announced Plants, 2022
1.5. Key Companies by Ammonia Capacity Contributions (% Share), 2021
1.6. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contributions to Ammonia Industry
1.7. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ammonia Industry
1.8. Capacity Contributions to Ammonia Industry by Feedstock
1.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
1.10. Key Countries' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
1.11. Key Companies' Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants
1.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants
1.13. Key Countries Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants
2. Key Global Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants
3. Appendix
