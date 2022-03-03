Worldwide Amniotic Membrane Industry to 2030 - Featuring Katena Products, MiMedx and Skye Biologics Among Others

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Amniotic Membrane Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global amniotic membrane market size is expected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period. Global rise in the number of trauma and burn cases, surgeries, and increasing cognizance regarding various benefits offered by amniotic membrane-based products are factors increasing their demand. Amniotic membrane has pain-reducing properties, which may lead to the increased adoption of these tissue-based products in surgical wounds and ophthalmology.

Also, rising expenditure in R&D in the field of stem cells and regenerative medicine and the rising number of surgeries being performed are some of the key factors anticipated to augment the market growth. The global market is expected to gain potential owing to a wide range of product applications in ophthalmology, skin, brain, and head & neck, genitourinary tract, as well as other surgical procedures. In addition, the rise in amniotic membrane-based transplantations across the globe is predicted to fuel the overall market growth. Moreover, rising awareness regarding the product benefits among healthcare professionals as well as individuals is estimated to boost the demand over the forecast years.

However, the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to impede market growth. Amniotic membrane-based products are most commonly used in the treatment of various areas, such as venous, pressure, and diabetic foot ulcers, ophthalmology, surgeries, and also in the management of chronic wounds. Moreover, with increasing research in the field of stem cell research and regenerative medicine, various research and academic institutes are engaged in a study to facilitate the usage of these products for other applications.

Amniotic Membrane Market Report Highlights

The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held the largest market share in 2021 owing to the high effectivity and preservation of histological and biological properties in these membranes

The surgical wounds segment held a significant market share in 2021 due to the increased volume of surgical procedures and wide product usage in surgical applications

Specialty clinics are anticipated to gain the highest market share by 2030 due to the increasing number of cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries being performed globally

North America was the leading regional market in 2021 owing to the existence of a large number of major players and the high incidence of chronic and infectious diseases

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Amniotic Membranes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rising research on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine

3.4.1.2. Increasing awareness towards benefits offered by amniotic membrane

3.4.1.3. Rise in the number of accident and trauma cases

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals

3.4.2.2. Lack of standardized guidelines

3.5. Amniotic Membranes Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier product

3.5.1.2. Buyer product

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Amniotic Membranes: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

4.1.2. Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

4.2. Product Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Amniotic Membranes Market by Product Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

4.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Amniotic Membranes: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Surgical Wounds

5.1.2. Ophthalmology

5.1.3. Others

5.2. Application Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Amniotic Membranes Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Surgical Wounds

5.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD million)

5.5.2. Ophthalmology

5.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Others

5.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Amniotic Membranes: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.1.3. Specialty Clinics

6.1.4. Research and Academic Institutes

6.2. End Use Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Amniotic Membranes Market by End-Use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.1.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD million)

6.5.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Specialty Clinics

6.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4. Research and Academic Institutes

6.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast 2017 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Amniotic Membranes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2021

8.3.4. Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

8.3.4.1. Company overview

8.3.4.2. Financial performance

8.3.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.5. Amnio Technology, LLC.

8.3.5.1. Company overview

8.3.5.2. Financial performance

8.3.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.6. Applied Biologics LLC

8.3.6.1. Company overview

8.3.6.2. Financial performance

8.3.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.7. Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

8.3.7.1. Company overview

8.3.7.2. Financial performance

8.3.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.8. DermaSciences

8.3.8.1. Company overview

8.3.8.2. Financial performance

8.3.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.9. Katena Products, Inc.

8.3.9.1. Company overview

8.3.9.2. Financial performance

8.3.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.10. MiMedx Group Inc.

8.3.10.1. Company overview

8.3.10.2. Financial performance

8.3.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.11. Skye Biologics, Inc.

8.3.11.1. Company overview

8.3.11.2. Financial performance

8.3.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.12. Amniox Medical Inc.

8.3.12.1. Company overview

8.3.12.2. Financial performance

8.3.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives

8.3.13. Integra LifeSciences

8.3.13.1. Company overview

8.3.13.2. Financial performance

8.3.13.3. Product benchmarking

8.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

