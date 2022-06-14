Worldwide Analgesics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bayer, Novartis International and Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analgesics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analgesics market reached a value of US$ 49.02 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.59 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Analgesics, also known as painkillers or pain relievers, are drugs that help in relieving pain without affecting consciousness, altering sensory perception, or blocking nerve impulse conduction. These drugs include paracetamol (known as acetaminophen or simply APAP in North America), nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as the salicylates, and opioid drugs such as morphine and oxycodone. Analgesics are used for treating pain resulting from physiological injuries, surgeries, phantom aches, inflammation, neuropathic conditions and cancer treatments. Nowadays, rising internet penetration has enabled various e-commerce platforms to collaborate with pharmaceutical manufacturers to deliver drugs like analgesics at the doorstep of consumers.



The primary factor catalyzing the demand for analgesics is the increasing geriatric population. In 2017, between 950-1000 million people were over the age of 60. However, by 2050, these numbers are expected to reach 2100 million, accounting for around 21% of the total global population. As older adults are more vulnerable to chronic and lifestyles diseases, it will significantly contribute to the sales of analgesics.

Apart from this, many leading pharmaceutical companies are continually focusing on clinical advancements in both the delivery and design of analgesic drugs. They are also developing safer opioids with improved side effect profiles and effective pain relief. Moreover, the presence of a strong drug pipeline with efficacious drugs waiting for approvals by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is further expected to enhance the use of analgesics across the globe.



Competitive Landscape:

The market has also been examined with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players are:

Bayer AG

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Group PLC

Endo Pharmaceuticals PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi SA

