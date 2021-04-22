Worldwide Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Industry to 2026 - Featuring Astellas Pharma, AstraZeneca ad Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor market is going to witness high growth during the forecast period which is mainly attributed to the rise in prevalence of anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive cancers and high research and development activities in this sector. The rates at which conventional therapies are failing will further possess unmet need for the development of novel target therapies which will also drive the growth of the market. In addition to this, the robust clinical pipeline and their increasing application in different cancers will drive the market in coming years.

Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase ALK Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:

Global ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 5 Billion

US Dominates Global ALK Inhibitors Market Sales: >30%

Approved ALK Inhibitors: 5 Drugs

Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Sales Insights (2017-2020)

Global & Regional ALK Inhibitors Market Opportunity (2021-2026)

Approved ALK Inhibitors Dosage, Patent, Price & Sales Insights

Global Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication & Phase

The progress made by science and technology in last few decades has led to the identification of several potential targets which can be utilized in the drug development process. The characterization of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) gene and their role in the development and progression of ALK positive cancer has transformed the cancer therapeutics market. The extensive research activities by the researchers have led to the development of novel anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors which belongs to the class of tyrosine receptor kinase and are used in the management of cancer.

Till now, multiple anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors have been approved by the regulatory authorities and several others are present in clinical pipeline which are expected to enter the market in next few years. The advent of these drugs in the market has overcome the limitations of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The high target ability and specificity of these inhibitors towards the cancer cells has enhanced the survival rates of cancer patients and also improved the quality of life of patients.

Since the approval of first generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor in the management of non-small cell lung cancer, researchers have indulge in research activities for the development of next generation inhibitors which can overcome the limitations and can efficiently cross the blood brain barrier for enhanced efficacy. Apart from this, several clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate the efficacy of these drugs in combination with other chemotherapeutic drugs and immune checkpoint inhibitors. The combinational therapy will increase the efficacy of the drug which can better combat the complexity of the cancer.

Despite several advantages of anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors in the management of cancer, there are several factors which restrain the growth of the market. The resistance to the drugs during 1-2 year of the therapy is one of the limiting factors which will act as a barrier to the market. Moreover, the high cost associated with the drug will also limit the availability of the drug and increases the financial toxicity on the patient and their families.

Currently, US holds the top position in the global market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period mainly due to the presence of large pharmaceutical sector which actively invest in research and development activities as well as increasing funding by the government to promote research and development. Apart from this, other regions such Europe, Asia-Pacific and Japan are also expanding their markets to secure their position in the global market. The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor market is going to witness high growth rate and is expected to double in next 5 years. Furthermore, the market will be flourished with next-generation ALK inhibitors as well as several combinational therapies in wide range of cancers including neuroblastoma, lymphoma and colorectal cancer.

The report includes information about the patent expiration, dosage, price, sales and mechanism of currently approved anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors. In addition to this, several emerging ALK inhibitors along with their clinical trials are also provided in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors

1.1 Overview

1.2 History of Development

2. ALK Inhibitors as Cancer Therapeutics

2.1 Need of ALK Inhibitors in Cancer Therapy

2.2 ALK - Potential Target in Cancer Therapy

2.3 Mechanism of Action

3. ALK Inhibitors in Lung Cancer

3.1 Role of ALK Inhibitors in Lung Cancer

3.2 On Going Research & Development

4. ALK Inhibitors in Neuroblastoma

4.1 Role of ALK Inhibitor in Neuroblastoma

4.2 On Going Clinical Research

5. ALK Inhibitors in Lymphoma

5.1 Role of ALK in Lymphoma

5.2 On Going Clinical Research

6. ALK Inhibitors in Other Cancers

6.1 ALK Inhibitor in Colorectal Cancer

6.2 ALK in Renal Cell Carcinoma

6.3 ALK Inhibitor in Inflammatory Myofibroblastic Tumor

7. Crizotinib (Xalkori) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

7.1 Overview

7.2 Patents & Assignees

7.3 Dosage & Price Analysis

7.4 Sales Analysis

8. Certinib (Zykadia) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

8.1 Overview

8.2 Patents & Assignees

8.3 Dosage & Price Analysis

9. Alectinib (Alecensa) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

9.1 Overview

9.2 Patents & Assignee

9.3 Dosage & Price Analysis

9.4 Sales Analysis

10. Brigatinib (Alunbrig) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

10.1 Overview

10.2 Patent Information

10.3 Dosage & Price Analysis

10.4 Sales Analysis

11. Lorlatinib (Lorbrena) - Clinical & Commercial Insight

11.1 Overview

11.2 Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

11.3 Sales Analysis

12. Emerging Novel ALK Inhibitors in Cancer

12.1 Ensartinib

12.2 Entrectinib (RXDX-101)

12.3 TPX-0131

12.4 TQ-B3139

12.5 Belizatinib (TSR-011)

12.6 CEP-37440

12.7 Alkotinib

13. ALK Inhibitor Market Analysis - Clinical Trial Insight

13.1 By Phase

13.2 By Company

13.3 By Country

13.4 By Patient Segment

14. ALK Inhibitors Drug Market

14.1 Current Market Scenario

14.2 Global & Regional Market Analysis

15. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market by Product

15.1 First Generation ALK Inhibitor

15.2 Second Generation ALK Inhibitor

15.3 Third Generation ALK Inhibitor

16. Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight

16.1 Research

16.2 Preclinical

16.3 Phase-I

16.4 Phase-I/II

16.5 Phase-II

16.6 Phase-III

17. Marketed Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Clinical Insight

17.1 ALUNBRIG

17.2 Lorbrena/Lorviqua

17.3 Alecensa

17.4 Jikadia/ Zykadia

17.5 Xalkori

18. ALK Inhibitor - On Going Research & Development

18.1 Lorbrena Overcomes Xalkori as Front-Line Therapy in NSCLC

18.2 Comparable Time to Treatment Deterioration of Lorlatinib & Crizotinib in

Patients with NSCLC

18.3 FDA Approved CDx Assay for Lorlatinib in ALK Positive NSCLC

18.4 TPX-0131 Overcomes ALK Mutations in Preclinical Models

19. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Future Prospects

19.1 ALK Inhibitor Future Forecast

19.2 Future Market Opportunity of ALK Inhibitor

20. ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Dynamics

20.1 ALK Inhibitor Drug Market Favorable Parameters

20.2 Barriers to ALK Inhibitor Drug Market

21. Competitive Landscape

21.1 Astellas Pharma

21.2 AstraZeneca

21.3 Betta Pharmaceuticals

21.4 GlaxoSmithKline

21.5 Merck

21.6 Novartis

21.7 Pfizer

21.8 Roche

21.9 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

21.10 Turning Point Therapeutics

