Worldwide Anechoic Chamber Industry to 2027 - by Type, End-user and Geography

The Global Anechoic Chamber market accounted for $1.09 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations related to electromagnetic interference across the electronics industry and the rising trend of outsourcing TIC services that need these chambers are propelling market growth. However, the high cost involved in electromagnetic compatibility testing is hampering market growth.



An anechoic chamber is a room intended to absorb reflections of either sound or electromagnetic waves. They are likewise frequently separated from waves entering from their surroundings. This combination means that an individual or detector exclusively hears direct sounds, in effect simulating being inside an infinitely enormous room.



Based on the type, the semi-anechoic chamber segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to its ideal features which allow the user to constantly regulate background noise and also allows the user to test the components faster and have more accurate testing. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for modern gadgets, newest medical technologies and investments in their production by many aerospace companies.



Some of the key players profiled in the Anechoic Chamber Market include TDK Corporation, MICROWAVE VISION GROUP (MVG), Frankonia Group, ESCO Technologies, Comtest Engineering, Eckel Industries, Cuming Microwave Corporation, Albatross Projects GmbH, Ecotone Systems Pvt. Ltd, ntnn tm lutn .L, rdn hldng tm, hmbr rv, Panashield, IAC Acoustics, and NSI-MI Technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Anechoic Chamber Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Full anechoic chamber

5.3 Semi anechoic chamber



6 Global Anechoic Chamber Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Scientific Research

6.3 Military and Defense

6.4 IT and Telecommunications

6.5 Electroacoustic Industry

6.6 Automotive

6.7 Consumer Appliances and Electronics

6.8 Aerospace

6.9 Electrical and Mechanical

6.10 Medical



7 Global Anechoic Chamber Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 TDK Corporation

9.2 MICROWAVE VISION GROUP (MVG)

9.3 Frankonia Group

9.4 ESCO Technologies

9.5 Comtest Engineering

9.6 Eckel Industries

9.7 Cuming Microwave Corporation

9.8 Albatross Projects GmbH

9.9 Ecotone Systems Pvt. Ltd.

9.10 Аntеnnа Ѕуѕtеmѕ Ѕоlutіоnѕ Ѕ.L

9.11 Вrаdеn Ѕhіеldіng Ѕуѕtеmѕ

9.12 Сhаmbеr Ѕеrvісеѕ

9.13 Panashield

9.14 IAC Acoustics

9.15 NSI-MI Technologies



