Worldwide Anesthesia Video Laryngoscope Industry to 2026 - Featuring Clarus Medical, Daiken Medical and Prosurg Among Others

The global anesthesia video laryngoscope market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An anesthesia video laryngoscope is an intubation device used to provide an around-the-corner view of the anterior larynx. It comprises blades, batteries, a camera and an attached monitor to display an enlarged image of the airway structure and facilitate endotracheal intubation (ETI). Unlike conventional direct laryngoscopy (DL), video laryngoscopy (VL) eliminates the requirement for a direct line of sight for practitioners and helps them carry out a detailed examination. Consequently, anesthesia video laryngoscopes are widely utilized in emergency or secondary care settings to manage complicated cases of laryngoscopy. They are also used as teaching tools in medical institutes, owing to their small size and portability.



Due to the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the demand for anesthesia video laryngoscopes to provide ETI to patients in the nonoperating room or off-site settings. It also keeps the faces of healthcare professionals away from the airways of patients, thereby minimizing the risk of transmission. These devices can also store the video stream on SD memory cards. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of obesity, along with improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, has increased the adoption of anesthesia video laryngoscope. Besides this, the leading players are focusing on the introduction of product variants that aid in pediatric care. This, in confluence with the growing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), is expected to impel the market growth in the coming years.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ambu A/S, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, BOMImed Inc., Clarus Medical LLC, Daiken Medical Co Ltd., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Orlvision GmbH, Prosurg Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Velosal Medical Incorporated, Verathon Inc. (Roper Technologies) and XION GmbH (Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH).



