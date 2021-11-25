Worldwide Animal Vaccines Industry to 2028 - Rising Livestock Population and Pet Ownership is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Animal Type (Poultry, Aqua, Ruminants, Companion), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising concern about food security and increasing animal husbandry are boosting the demand for vaccines for the livestock population. Moreover, the growing demand for animal products, such as milk, chicken, eggs, and meat, is encouraging farmers to adopt vaccinations for their livestock to gain higher profitability.



The increasing outbreaks of cattle disease and the ever-expanding livestock population are the prime factors for the wide acceptance of the ruminants especially cattle vaccines globally. Moreover, rising pet ownership and increasing awareness regarding the health of companion animals are further propelling the growth. Moreover, the increasing number of R&D investments initiated by the companies is one of the key potential growth factors.



In June 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim received a new veterinary drug registration certificate from the Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Affairs of China for its classical swine fever vaccine. In July 2020, Biogenesis Bago partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as one of USDA's suppliers for antigens and vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease in livestock.



Animal Vaccines Market Report Highlights

Attenuated vaccines emerged as the largest segment in 2020 as a result of the benefits such as improved effectiveness and enhanced long-term prevention

The ruminants segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the rise in the demand for safe livestock products

The poultry segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increase in demand for meat, worldwide

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Constantly rising awareness regarding livestock health and increasing commercialization of livestock products are factors expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period

dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Constantly rising awareness regarding livestock health and increasing commercialization of livestock products are factors expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period In Asia Pacific , the market is projected to witness swift growth during the forecast period owing to the speedy adoption of animal vaccines for quality food products and better animal health

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Animal Vaccines Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market analysis

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.4 Animal Vaccines Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising livestock population and pet ownership

3.4.1.2 Increasing disease outbreaks

3.4.1.3 Rising R&D and manufacturing procedural advancements

3.4.1.4 Growing demand for animal-derived food products

3.4.1.5 regulatory mandates

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Government intervention

3.4.2.2 Short product exclusivity period

3.4.2.3 high storage cost of vaccines

3.5 Animal Vaccines Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.6 PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 Animal Vaccines Market: Competitive Analysis

4.1 Market Participation Categorization

4.2 Public Companies

4.2.1 Company market share/position analysis

4.2.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

4.3 Private Companies

4.3.1 List of key emerging companies



Chapter 5 Animal Vaccines Market: COVID Impact Analysis

5.1 Impact of Disease Outbreak on The Market



Chapter 6 Animal Vaccines Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Product Dashboard

6.3 Global Animal Vaccines Market, By Product, 2016 to 2028

6.3.1 Attenuated live vaccines

6.3.1.1 Attenuated live vaccines market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Inactivated vaccines

6.3.2.1 Inactivated vaccines market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Subunit vaccines

6.3.3.1 Subunit vaccines market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.4 DNA vaccines

6.3.4.1 DNA vaccines market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Recombinant vaccines

6.3.5.1 Recombinant vaccines market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Animal Vaccines Market: Animal type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Animal Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Animal Type Dashboard

7.2.1 Poultry

7.2.1.1 Poultry Market by disease type

7.2.1.2 Infectious bronchitis

7.2.1.2.1 INFECTIOUS BRONCHITIS market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.1.3 Avian influenza

7.2.1.3.1 Avian influenza market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.1.4 Marek's disease

7.2.1.4.1 Marek's disease market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.1.5 Newcastle disease

7.2.1.5.1 NEWCASTLE DISEASE market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.1.6 Salmonella

7.2.1.6.1 Salmonella market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.1.7 Others

7.2.1.7.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2 Aqua

7.2.2.1 Aqua Market by disease type

7.2.2.2 Bacterial

7.2.2.2.1 Bacterial market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2.3 Viral

7.2.2.3.1 Viral market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.2.4.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3 Ruminants

7.2.3.1 Ruminants Market by disease type

7.2.3.2 Foot & mouth disease (FMD)

7.2.3.2.1 FOOT & MOUTH DISEASE (FMD) market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3.3 Lumpy skin

7.2.3.3.1 Lumpy skin market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3.4 Rotavirus

7.2.3.4.1 Rotavirus market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3.5 Coronavirus

7.2.3.5.1 CORONAVIRUS drugs market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3.6 E. COLI

7.2.3.6.1 E. COLI market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.3.7 Others

7.2.3.7.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4 Companion

7.2.4.1 Canine Market by disease type

7.2.4.2 Distemper

7.2.4.2.1 DISTEMPER market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.3 Kennel cough

7.2.4.3.1 Kennel cough market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.4 Parvovirus

7.2.4.4.1 Parvovirus market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.5 Canine herpes

7.2.4.5.1 CANINE HERPES drugs market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.6 Lyme disease

7.2.4.6.1 Lyme disease market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.7 Rabies

7.2.4.7.1 Rabies market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.8 Feline Market by disease type

7.2.4.9 Rhinotracheitis

7.2.4.9.1 Rhinotracheitis market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.10 Calicivirus

7.2.4.10.1 Calicivirus market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.11 Corona virus

7.2.4.11.1 Corona virus market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.12 Panleukopenia

7.2.4.12.1 Panleukopenia market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.4.13 Rabies

7.2.4.13.1 Rabies market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5 Swine

7.2.5.1 Swine market estimates and forecasts, by disease type

7.2.5.2 Swine influenza

7.2.5.2.1 swine influenza market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.3 Classical Swine Fever (CSF)

7.2.5.3.1 CSF market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.4 Porcine Parvovirus (PPV)

7.2.5.4.1 PPV market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.5 Porcine Circovirus Type 2 (PCV2)

7.2.5.5.1 PCV2 market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.6 M. Hyo

7.2.5.6.1 M.Hyo market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.7 Actinobacillus Pleuropneumoniae

7.2.5.7.1 Actinobacillus Pleuropneumoniae market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.8 PRRS

7.2.5.8.1 PRRS market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.9 Foot & mouth disease

7.2.5.9.1 FMD disease market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.10 Pseudorabies

7.2.5.10.1 pseudorabies market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.11 PEDV (coronavirus)

7.2.5.11.1 PEDV market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.2.5.12 Others

7.2.5.12.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Animal Vaccines Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by, Product, Animal Type



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Financial performance

9.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.2 Zoetis

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Financial performance

9.2.3 Product benchmarking

9.2.4 Strategic initiatives

9.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Financial performance

9.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.3.4 Strategic initiatives

9.4 Virbac

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Financial performance

9.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.5 Biogenesis Bago

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

9.5.3 Product benchmarking

9.5.4 Strategic initiatives

9.6 Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Product benchmarking

9.6.3 Strategic initiatives

9.7 Elanco

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Financial performance

9.7.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.4 Strategic initiatives

9.8 Ceva

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

9.8.3 R&D Investment

9.8.4 Product benchmarking

9.8.5 Strategic initiatives

9.9 Phibro Animal Health Corporation

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Financial performance

9.9.3 Product benchmarking

9.9.4 Strategic initiatives

9.10 Neogen Corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Financial performance

9.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

9.11 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Financial performance

9.11.3 Product benchmarking

9.11.4 Strategic initiatives

9.12 Ourofino Saude Animal

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Financial performance

9.12.3 Product benchmarking

9.12.4 Strategic initiatives

