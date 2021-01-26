Worldwide Animation & VFX Industry to 2025 - Key Predictions for the Future
Jan 26, 2021, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2021-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.
The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.
Market Size
- The market size of Global Animation & VFX was US$ 156 billion in 2020
- The market size of Global Animation & VFX Software was US$ 8.8 billion in 2020
- Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY
- The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 to US$ 300 million
- The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%
Key Topics Covered:
1. Global Animation & VFX Industry
History and Evolution
Industry Differentiators
Industry Characteristics
- ANIMATION INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN
- ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY
- MERCHANDISING OPPORTUNITIES
- KEY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS FOR ANIMATION CONTENT
- RISKS FACED BY ANIMATION STUDIOS
- DEMAND DRIVERS OF ANIMATION INDUSTRY
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION FINANCIAL MODELS
- EMERGING TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORMS
- EMERGING APPLICATION AREAS
Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios
Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity
Market segmentation of Animation & VFX
Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities
2. Animation & VFX Market Segments
Market Segmentation
- 2D ANIMATION
- 3D ANIMATION/COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGERY (CGI)
- VISUAL EFFECTS (VFX)
- WEB ANIMATION
Market Opportunity for 3D Animation/Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)
- PRODUCING CGI ANIMATION
- ADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION
- DISADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION
- INFLUENCE OF CGI ON 2D ANIMATION
- CHALLENGES FOR CGI ANIMATION
- CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS FOR CGI PRODUCTIONS
Visual Effects (VFX)
- VFX INDUSTRY CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES
Stop Motion Animation
Motion Capture
3D Animation Movies
- KEY TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECASTS
3. Animation Streaming Video on Demand
Market Size
- NETFLIX
- DISNEY+
- HBO MAX
- AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
- HULU
- APPLE TV+
- PEACOCK
- CRUNCHYROLL
- QUIBI
4. Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX
Key predictions for the future
5. Global Television Animation Content Demand
Television Animation Contentdemand in Europe
Television Animation Content demand in the United States
Television Animation Content demand in Asia
Television Animation Content demand in South America
Television Animation Content demand in Rest of the World
Global Television Animation Content demand
6. Animation & VFX Software Market
Animation Software Market Segments
2D Animation Software Market
- INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Animation Workflow using 2D animation package
Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares
3D Animation Software Market
- INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- 3D ANIMATION SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTS
- FREE ANIMATION SOFTWARE
- PLUG-INS TO PRODUCTS
Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market
Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares
Japanese Anime Production Softwares
- PROMINENCE OF 2D
- RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION
- MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION
Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios
Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms
7. Animation & VFX Content Creation
Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation
- CONCEPTUALIZATION
- PRE-PRODUCTION
- PRODUCTION
- POST-PRODUCTION
Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation
- SCANNING AND FILTERING
- INK AND PAINT
- COMPOSITING AND DOPESHEET PREPARATION
Digital processing in 2D Animation
- WORKFLOW PRECEEDING DIGITAL PROCESSING
Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation
- CONCEPTUALIZATION
- PRE-PRODUCTION
- PRODUCTION
- POST-PRODUCTION
- PARALLEL ACTIVITIES
Timeline of a 3D production workflow
- ANIMATION SOFTWARE USAGE IN 3D PRODUCTION WORKFLOW
Animation Production Management
- GOVERNANCE
- TASK DIVISION AND PEOPLE ALLOCATION
- TECHNOLOGY
Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow
8. Audience Dynamics
Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios
- MARKETING PROGRAM
- ONLINE PRESENCE
- PROFILING AND TARGETING THE RIGHT AUDIENCE
- DISTRIBUTION
- CONFERENCES, FESTIVALS & EVENTS
Strategies for Successful Animation Films
- BEST PRACTICES IN CHARACTER DESIGN
- LESSONS FROM PAST MISTAKES
Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar
- PIXAR'S TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANTAGE
9. Economics of Animation & VFX
Revenue break-up across distribution channels
Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content
- MARKETING
- LICENSING
- MERCHANDISING
- DISTRIBUTION
- EXHIBITION
Economics of Animation Copyrights
- DYNAMICS OF COPYRIGHTS
10. Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio
Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio
Specialized Hardware and Software Investments
Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage
11. Managing an Animation Studio
Key Issues of Concern
Formulating the long-term Strategy
12. Animation Content Outsourcing
Offshore Computer Animation Production
BUSINESS AND REVENUE MODELS
Drivers
13. EUROPE ANIMATION & VFX
14. NORTH AMERICAN ANIMATION & VFX
15. ASIA-PACIFIC ANIMATION & VFX
16. AFRICA ANIMATION & VFX
17. MIDDLE EAST ANIMATION & VFX
18. LATIN AMERICA ANIMATION & VFX
Companies Mentioned
- 2 Minutes Studio
- 20th Century Fox
- 2dlab
- 3 Bear Animations
- 3 Eye Group
- 3-D Revolution
- 3d Canvas
- 3D Imaging
- 3da2 Animation Studios
- 3Dimension
- 3dmx
- 3DVision
- 3flow
- 3net
- 4.21 Productions
- 422 South
- 44 Toons
- 4K Media
- 5ter Stock
- A Ellis Production
- A Large Evil Corporation
- A Productions
- A project - Animation
- A Squared Entertainment
- A-1 Pictures
- A-1 Production
- A-Film
- A.K.A. Cartoon
- A3 Estudio
- AAA : Animation Art
- Aardman Animations
- AB Film Distributors
- ABC TV
- Abraxas Entertainment
- Abrepalermo
- Ace & Son Moving Picture
- Achtoons
- Acme Animation
- Act3animation
- ACTAS Inc.
- Action Synthese
- Acume
- Adam Walker Film
- Adamo 3D
- Adobe
- Aenima
- AFDA
- AgainstAllOdds
- Agentur Glucklicher
- Ai Digital
- AIC (Anime International Company)
- Aiupa Brasil Producoes
- Ajia-Do (Asia-Do)
- Akkord Film
- AKOM
- Al Jazeera
- Alcance Digital Production
- Alessio Petetti
- Alexandra Schatz
- Alfadedis Entertainment
- Alias
- Alien Factory
- AliMik
- Alphanim
- Altcontent Formatos y Contenidos
- Altered TV
- Am Bocsa
- AmaK
- Amazing Graphics
- Amazon
- Ambience Entertainment
- Ambient Entertainment
- Amblin
- Andong Information
- Angel Azul
- Angel Grafico
- Ani Village Co. Ltd
- Anifex
- Anik
- Anima Boutique
- Anima Estudios
- Anima Films & Pyroect
- Anima Kitchent
- Anima Sam Won
- Animacion 2D Studio
- Animage
- Animagic Studio Inc
- Animal House
- Animal Logic
- Animalada
- Animapolis
- Animarte
- Animassauro Creative Content
- AnimaTeam
- Animated Biomedical
- Animation Factory
- Animation Illustration
- Animation Paper
- Animation Works Pty ltd
- And Many Many More Companies!
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onj4v5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets