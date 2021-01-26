Worldwide Animation & VFX Industry to 2025 - Key Predictions for the Future

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animation & VFX: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2021-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.



The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.



Market Size

The market size of Global Animation & VFX was US$ 156 billion in 2020

in 2020 The market size of Global Animation & VFX Software was US$ 8.8 billion in 2020

in 2020 Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 to US$ 300 million

to The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Animation & VFX Industry

History and Evolution

Industry Differentiators

Industry Characteristics

ANIMATION INDUSTRY SUPPLY CHAIN

ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY

MERCHANDISING OPPORTUNITIES

KEY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS FOR ANIMATION CONTENT

RISKS FACED BY ANIMATION STUDIOS

DEMAND DRIVERS OF ANIMATION INDUSTRY

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

ANIMATION FINANCIAL MODELS

EMERGING TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORMS

EMERGING APPLICATION AREAS

Competitive Landscape Of Animation Studios

Global Animation & VFX Market Size & Opportunity

Market segmentation of Animation & VFX

Global Animation Studios: Distribution and Capabilities

2. Animation & VFX Market Segments

Market Segmentation

2D ANIMATION

3D ANIMATION/COMPUTER GENERATED IMAGERY (CGI)

VISUAL EFFECTS (VFX)

WEB ANIMATION

Market Opportunity for 3D Animation/Computer Generated Imagery (CGI)

PRODUCING CGI ANIMATION

ADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION

DISADVANTAGES OF CGI ANIMATION

INFLUENCE OF CGI ON 2D ANIMATION

CHALLENGES FOR CGI ANIMATION

CRITICAL SUCCESS FACTORS FOR CGI PRODUCTIONS

Visual Effects (VFX)

VFX INDUSTRY CHALLENGES & OPPORTUNITIES

Stop Motion Animation

Motion Capture

3D Animation Movies

KEY TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECASTS

3. Animation Streaming Video on Demand

Market Size

NETFLIX

DISNEY+

HBO MAX

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

HULU

APPLE TV+

PEACOCK

CRUNCHYROLL

QUIBI

4. Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX

Key predictions for the future

5. Global Television Animation Content Demand

Television Animation Contentdemand in Europe

Television Animation Content demand in the United States

Television Animation Content demand in Asia

Television Animation Content demand in South America

Television Animation Content demand in Rest of the World

Global Television Animation Content demand

6. Animation & VFX Software Market

Animation Software Market Segments

2D Animation Software Market

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Animation Workflow using 2D animation package

Analysis of key 2D Animation Softwares

3D Animation Software Market

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

3D ANIMATION SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTS

FREE ANIMATION SOFTWARE

PLUG-INS TO PRODUCTS

Analysis of key players in 3D Animation & VFX Software Market

Analysis of key 3D Animation & VFX Softwares

Japanese Anime Production Softwares

PROMINENCE OF 2D

RETAS - SOFTWARE FOR ANIME PRODUCTION

MANGA STUDIO - SOFTWARE FOR MANGA PRODUCTION

Proprietary 3D Softwares of Animation studios

Collaboration between Animation Studios and Software Firms

7. Animation & VFX Content Creation

Content Creation Workflow in 2D Animation

CONCEPTUALIZATION

PRE-PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION

POST-PRODUCTION

Content Creation Lead Time Calculation in 2D Animation

SCANNING AND FILTERING

INK AND PAINT

COMPOSITING AND DOPESHEET PREPARATION

Digital processing in 2D Animation

WORKFLOW PRECEEDING DIGITAL PROCESSING

Content Creation Workflow in 3D Animation

CONCEPTUALIZATION

PRE-PRODUCTION

PRODUCTION

POST-PRODUCTION

PARALLEL ACTIVITIES

Timeline of a 3D production workflow

ANIMATION SOFTWARE USAGE IN 3D PRODUCTION WORKFLOW

Animation Production Management

GOVERNANCE

TASK DIVISION AND PEOPLE ALLOCATION

TECHNOLOGY

Cloud Computing in Animation & VFX Workflow

8. Audience Dynamics

Marketing Strategies for Animation Studios

MARKETING PROGRAM

ONLINE PRESENCE

PROFILING AND TARGETING THE RIGHT AUDIENCE

DISTRIBUTION

CONFERENCES, FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Strategies for Successful Animation Films

BEST PRACTICES IN CHARACTER DESIGN

LESSONS FROM PAST MISTAKES

Profile of a 3D Animation Studio: Pixar

PIXAR'S TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANTAGE

9. Economics of Animation & VFX

Revenue break-up across distribution channels

Marketing to Exhibition of Animation Content

MARKETING

LICENSING

MERCHANDISING

DISTRIBUTION

EXHIBITION

Economics of Animation Copyrights

DYNAMICS OF COPYRIGHTS

10. Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio

Investments Needed for Setting up an Animation Studio

Specialized Hardware and Software Investments

Leveraging Cloud Computing for Competitive Advantage

11. Managing an Animation Studio

Key Issues of Concern

Formulating the long-term Strategy

12. Animation Content Outsourcing

Offshore Computer Animation Production

BUSINESS AND REVENUE MODELS

Drivers

13. EUROPE ANIMATION & VFX

14. NORTH AMERICAN ANIMATION & VFX

15. ASIA-PACIFIC ANIMATION & VFX

16. AFRICA ANIMATION & VFX

17. MIDDLE EAST ANIMATION & VFX

18. LATIN AMERICA ANIMATION & VFX



Companies Mentioned



