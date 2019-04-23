Worldwide Anti-aging Ingredients Markets to 2023: Vendors are Focusing on Offering Organic Products Due to Increasing Health Awareness Among Consumers

DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-aging Ingredients Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-aging ingredients market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The expanding geriatric population base and increase in premature aging will drive the adoption of products with anti-aging ingredients. High prevalence of age-related skin issues among the individuals will further boost the adoption of both personal care and healthcare supplement products.

Rising R&D spend, and high product innovation of active ingredients has further supported their production. As a result, rising growth of geriatric population will boost the market growth during the next few years.

High cost of raw material procurement

One of the challenges in the growth of the global anti-aging ingredients market is the high cost of raw material procurement. The lack of availability of raw materials results in their high cost, which posses a challenge to vendors and increases the overall production cost of anti-aging ingredients.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Several beauty care product vendors are focusing on offering organic products due to increasing health awareness among consumers.



This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Players



BASF SE

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Inc.

Royal DSM

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare supplements - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Demand for organic anti-aging products

Increasing product innovation

Opportunities for growth in male aesthetic segment

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Inc.

Royal DSM

