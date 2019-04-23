Worldwide Anti-aging Ingredients Markets to 2023: Vendors are Focusing on Offering Organic Products Due to Increasing Health Awareness Among Consumers
Apr 23, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-aging Ingredients Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anti-aging ingredients market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The expanding geriatric population base and increase in premature aging will drive the adoption of products with anti-aging ingredients. High prevalence of age-related skin issues among the individuals will further boost the adoption of both personal care and healthcare supplement products.
Rising R&D spend, and high product innovation of active ingredients has further supported their production. As a result, rising growth of geriatric population will boost the market growth during the next few years.
Expanding geriatric population base and increase in premature aging
One of the growth drivers of the global anti-aging ingredients market is the expanding geriatric population base and increase in premature aging. The high prevalence of age-related skin issues among individuals will increase the demand for anti-aging products.
High cost of raw material procurement
One of the challenges in the growth of the global anti-aging ingredients market is the high cost of raw material procurement. The lack of availability of raw materials results in their high cost, which posses a challenge to vendors and increases the overall production cost of anti-aging ingredients.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. Several beauty care product vendors are focusing on offering organic products due to increasing health awareness among consumers.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kerry Inc.
- Royal DSM
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Personal care products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare supplements - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Demand for organic anti-aging products
- Increasing product innovation
- Opportunities for growth in male aesthetic segment
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- DowDuPont
- Evonik Industries AG
- Kerry Inc.
- Royal DSM
