Worldwide Anti-money Laundering Industry to 2025 - Featuring ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems & Nice Actimize Among Others
Oct 06, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-money Laundering Market by Component, Solution (KYC/CDD & Watchlist, Transaction Screening, Monitoring), Deployment Mode, End User (Banking & Financials, Gaming/Gambling Organizations), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global AML solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during 2020-2025.
The major growth drivers for the market include stringent government regulation and increased focus of financial institutions on digital payment related issues. However, increased complexities of AML solutions limiting ability of early detection of frauds is restraining the market.
Transaction Screening and Monitoring Solutions to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The transaction screening and monitoring solution is developed to meet AML and Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF) requirements, file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), and fulfill other reporting obligations resulting into providing organizations with an in-depth analysis of customers' profile and risk levels and predict future activities. Additionally, the solution prepares comprehensive reports and alerts financial organizations about suspicious activities. Hence, transaction Screening and Monitoring Solution to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
Large enterprises are the early adopters of AML solutions, as they use many business applications that are susceptible to fraudulent attacks. As these enterprises are large, with different types of IT infrastructure, they face the difficult task of effectively managing the security of their applications. Unlike SMEs, large enterprises are well-equipped with technical skills, have higher investment capabilities, and are more exposed to incidents of frauds. This has led to higher awareness levels among large enterprises.
Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The continuously developing regulatory landscape with new stringent data privacy laws such as AMLD5, GDPR, and PCI DSS and increasing fines due to non-compliance and the increased research on the implementation of technologies such as AI, ML, and big data technologies in AML solutions for the effective automation of AML risk management and reduction of false positive numbers is necessitating the implementation of AML Solution in the European region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market
4.2 Market by Component, 2020
4.3 Market by Solution, 2020
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
4.5 Anti-Money Laundering Market, by Organization Size, 2020
4.6 Market Share of Top Three End-users and Regions, 2020
4.7 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Non-Compliance with Stringent AML Regulations Resulting into Monetary Penalties, Regulatory Sanctions, and Reputational Loss
5.2.1.2 Focus of Financial Institutions on Digital Payment-Related Issues
5.2.1.3 Need to Get Holistic View of Data to Curb Financial Crimes Threatening Financial Landscape
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increased Complexities of AML Solutions Limit Ability of Early Detection of Fraudulent Activities
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Analytics in AML
5.2.3.2 Integration of AI, ML, and Big Data Technologies in Developing AML Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled AML Professionals with In-Depth Knowledge
5.2.4.2 Higher Costs Involved in Deployment of AML Solutions
5.3 COVID-19 Pandemic-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Landscape
5.5 Use Cases
5.6 Anti-Money Laundering Landscape
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Pricing Analysis
5.9 Technology Analysis
6 Anti-Money Laundering Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Market Dynamics
6.1.1.1 Drivers
6.1.1.2 Opportunities
6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Market Dynamics
6.2.1.1 Drivers
6.2.1.2 Opportunities
6.2.2 Know Your Customer/Customer Due Diligence
6.2.3 Transaction Screening and Monitoring
6.2.4 Case Management
6.2.5 Regulatory Reporting
6.2.6 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Dynamics
6.3.1.1 Drivers
6.3.1.2 Opportunities
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting Services
6.3.2.2 Training and Education
6.3.2.3 Integration and Maintenance
6.3.3 Managed Services
7 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Market Dynamics
7.1.1.1 Drivers
7.1.1.2 Opportunities
7.1.2 Deployment Modes: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Anti-Money Laundering Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Market Dynamics
8.1.1.1 Drivers
8.1.1.2 Opportunities
8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Anti-Money Laundering Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Market Dynamics
9.1.1.1 Drivers
9.1.1.2 Opportunities
9.1.2 End-users: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Banking and Financials
9.2.1 Key Facts and Figures
9.3 Insurance Providers
9.4 Gaming and Gambling
10 Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Market Estimates and Forecasts 2014-2025
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Key Players Ranking
11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
12.1 Overview
12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.2.1 Star
12.2.2 Emerging Leaders
12.2.3 Pervasive
12.3 Company Profiles
12.3.1 ACI Worldwide
12.3.2 BAE Systems
12.3.3 Nice Actimize
12.3.4 Fico
12.3.5 SAS Institute
12.3.6 Oracle
12.3.7 Experian
12.3.8 Lexisnexis Risk Solutions
12.3.9 Fiserv
12.3.10 FIS
12.3.11 Dixtior
12.3.12 Transunion
12.3.13 Wolters Kluwer
12.3.14 Temenos
12.3.15 Nelito Systems
12.3.16 TCS
12.3.17 Workfusion
12.4 SMEs/Startups Company Evaluation Matrix
12.4.1 Progressive Companies
12.4.2 Responsive Companies
12.4.3 Dynamic Companies
12.4.4 Starting Blocks
12.5 Startup Profiles
12.5.1 Napier
12.5.2 Quantaverse
12.5.3 Comply Advantage
12.6 Other Major Global and Regional AML Solution Market Vendors
12.7 Right to Win
13 Adjacent Markets
14 Appendix
