Worldwide Anti-money Laundering Industry to 2025 - Featuring ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems & Nice Actimize Among Others

The global AML solutions market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 4.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during 2020-2025.



The major growth drivers for the market include stringent government regulation and increased focus of financial institutions on digital payment related issues. However, increased complexities of AML solutions limiting ability of early detection of frauds is restraining the market.



Transaction Screening and Monitoring Solutions to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The transaction screening and monitoring solution is developed to meet AML and Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF) requirements, file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), and fulfill other reporting obligations resulting into providing organizations with an in-depth analysis of customers' profile and risk levels and predict future activities. Additionally, the solution prepares comprehensive reports and alerts financial organizations about suspicious activities. Hence, transaction Screening and Monitoring Solution to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Large enterprises are the early adopters of AML solutions, as they use many business applications that are susceptible to fraudulent attacks. As these enterprises are large, with different types of IT infrastructure, they face the difficult task of effectively managing the security of their applications. Unlike SMEs, large enterprises are well-equipped with technical skills, have higher investment capabilities, and are more exposed to incidents of frauds. This has led to higher awareness levels among large enterprises.



Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The continuously developing regulatory landscape with new stringent data privacy laws such as AMLD5, GDPR, and PCI DSS and increasing fines due to non-compliance and the increased research on the implementation of technologies such as AI, ML, and big data technologies in AML solutions for the effective automation of AML risk management and reduction of false positive numbers is necessitating the implementation of AML Solution in the European region.



