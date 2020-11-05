Worldwide Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Industry to 2025 - Featuring Creative Diagnostics, Danaher & Elitechgroup Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual, Automated Susceptibility Testing System), Type (Antibacterial, Antifungal), Application (Clinical Diagnostics), Method (ETEST, Disk Diffusion), End-User - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of infectious diseases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new microbial susceptibility tests is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



In terms of products, automated laboratory instruments segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into automated laboratory instruments, manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, culture and growth media, and consumables. Significant growth of the segment is attributed to the ongoing trend of laboratory automation among clinical laboratories, advantages offered by automated AST instruments over manual susceptibility instruments, and technological advancements in the market. Automated instruments offer a wide range of advantages over manual susceptibility testing products, such as reduced labor cost, shortened incubation time, and large-volume sample handling. These advantages offered by the automated systems have led to the growth of this segment.



Clinical diagnostics application segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the AST market, during the forecast period.



Based on application, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, epidemiology, and other applications. The growth in this market is attributed to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing incidence of HAIs, large target patient population base (especially in emerging countries), the growing procedural volume of clinical diagnostic tests, rising emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis across major markets, and the introduction of various technologically advanced susceptibility testing products.



Diagnostic laboratories and hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the AST market, by the end user

On the basis of end-users, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and research and academic institutes. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of antibacterial, antiparasitic, and antifungal tests procedures performed in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals; and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. Moreover, a growing trend towards the utilization of rapid AST platforms and improving healthcare expenditure in emerging markets will further boost the growth of this segment in the coming years.



Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing research into AST. Apart from this, the rising number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for antimicrobial susceptibility testing.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product, 2020 vs 2025, (USD Million)

4.3 Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Market, by Type, 2020 vs 2025, (USD Million)

4.4 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Region and Type

4.5 Geographic Analysis: Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method and Region, 2020 vs 2025, (USD Million)

4.6 Geographic Snapshot of the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Coupled with Epidemic & Pandemic Events

5.2.1.2 Increasing Funding, Research Grants, and Public-Private Investments in the Market

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.4 Growing Government Initiatives to Detect and Control Antimicrobial-Resistant Species

5.2.1.5 Emergence of Multidrug-Resistance Due to Drug Abuse

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automated Id/AST Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Awareness Initiatives for Antimicrobial Resistance and Its Control

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Regulatory Frameworks That Delay Antimicrobial Testing Approvals

5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Analysis

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 US

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 Japan

5.6.3.2 China

5.6.3.3 India



6 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

6.3 Automated Laboratory Instruments

6.4 Culture and Growth Media

6.4.1 High Utilization of Disk Diffusion and Broth Dilution Methods to Drive the Segment Growth

6.5 Consumables



7 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing

7.2.1 the Emergence of Multidrug-Resistance to Increase Adoption of Antibacterial Susceptibility Testing Products

7.3 Antifungal Susceptibility Testing

7.3.1 Increasing Candida and Aspergillus Species Fungal Infections Are Major Factors Driving Segment Growth

7.4 Antiparasitic Susceptibility Testing

7.4.1 Rising Initiatives to Create Awareness About Parasitic Infections to Drive Segment Growth for Products

7.5 Other Susceptibility Testing Types

7.5.1 Complexity Associated with Fastidious Pathogen Testing to Hamper the Growth of this Segment



8 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinical Diagnostics

8.2.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Number of Susceptibility Tests Performed Drive Segment Growth

8.3 Drug Discovery and Development

8.3.1 Rising Adoption of Rapid AST Solutions by Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive Segment Growth

8.4 Epidemiology

8.4.1 Outbreak of Pandemic and Epidemic Situations to Drive Demand for AST Products

8.5 Other Applications

8.5.1 Growing Adoption of AST Products for Bioterrorism Surveillance to Fuel Segment Growth



9 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Instruments

9.2.1 Technological Advancements and Favorable Product Pipeline to Drive Segment Growth

9.3 Disk Diffusion

9.3.1 Rising Incidences of Urinary Tract Infections to Drive Segment Growth

9.4 Agar Dilution

9.4.1 Agar Dilution Helps Explore Drug Combinations for Combined Antibiotic Therapy

9.5 Etest Method

9.5.1 Uncertainties in Result Interpretation Hampers the Adoption of this Method

9.6 Genotypic Methods

9.6.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials and Upcoming Product Launches Support Segment Growth



10 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

10.2.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Coupled with the Rising Adoption of Rapid AST Solutions to Drive Segment Growth

10.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.3.1 Increasing Number of Biopharmaceutical Companies to Support Segment Growth

10.4 Research & Academic Institutes

10.4.1 Growing Research Grants and Funding is Accelerating the Growth of this Segment

10.5 Contract Research Organizations

10.5.1 Clinical Trial Globalization and the Growing Number of Cros in Emerging Economies Drives Market Growth



11 Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

12.3.2 Acquisitions

12.3.3 Agreements and Collaborations

12.3.4 Expansions



13 Company Evolution Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Competitive Evolution Matrix and Methodology

13.1.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2019)

13.1.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.1.1.2 Innovators

13.1.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.1.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/Smes/Start-Ups (2019)

13.1.2.1 Progressive Companies

13.1.2.2 Starting Blocks

13.1.2.3 Responsive Companies

13.1.2.4 Dynamic Companies

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Biomerieux Sa

13.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2.4 Danaher Corporation

13.2.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.2.6 Bruker

13.2.7 Roche Diagnostics

13.2.8 Merck Kgaa

13.2.9 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

13.2.10 Himedia Laboratories

13.2.11 Liofilchem S.R.L.

13.2.12 Alifax S.R.L.

13.2.13 Creative Diagnostics

13.2.14 Synbiosis

13.2.15 Bioanalyse

13.2.16 Other Companies

13.2.16.1 Zhuhai Dl Biotech Co. Ltd.

13.2.16.2 Elitechgroup

13.2.16.3 Mast Group Ltd.

13.2.16.4 Condalab

13.2.16.5 Genefluidics, Inc.



14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

14.4 Related Reports

14.5 Author Details

