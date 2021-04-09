Worldwide Apparel Industry to 2030 - Players Include Nike, Adidas and Christian Dior Among Others

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apparel Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global apparel market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global apparel market reached a value of nearly $527.1 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.6% since 2015.The decline during historic period is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 and reach $842.7 billion in 2025, and $1,138.8 billion in 2030.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 48+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the apparel? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Lending market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider apparel market, and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives brief overview and summary of the report.

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in various sections.

Introduction - This section gives the segmentation of the apparel market by geography, by type, by distribution channel, and by type of fiber covered in this report.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the apparel market. This chapter includes different products and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

Supply Chain - The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the apparel industry supply chain.

Product Analysis - This chapter covers the leading products of the major companies in the apparel market.

Customer Information - This chapter covers recent customer and service providers' trends/preferences in the global apparel market.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global apparel market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact Of COVID-19 - This chapter describes the impact of COVID-19 on the apparel industry.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020), forecast (2020-2025) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation- This section contains the market value (2015-20) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison - The global apparel market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the apparel market size, percentage of GDP, and average market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. Industry metrics covered in this section include: per capita average expenditure, number of enterprises and average revenue per enterprise, and number of employees and average revenue per employee. This report includes information on all the regions ( Asia Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa ) and specific countries ( China , India , Japan , UK, USA ).

, , , , , and ) and specific countries ( , , , UK, ). Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global apparel market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Background - This section describes the apparel and leather products market of which the apparel market is a segment. This chapter includes the global apparel and leather products market 2015-20 and 2020-25 values, and regional analysis for the apparel and leather products market.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for apparel companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

The apparel market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten players constitute about 9.15% of the market. Major players in the market include NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PVH Corp., Christian Dior SE, Hanesbrands Inc. and others.



The global apparel and leather products market, of which the apparel market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $818.2 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% and reach nearly $1,311.7 billion by 2025. The apparel market was the largest segment in the apparel and leather products market accounting for 64.4% of the total in 2020. The leather and allied products market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019 - 2025.



The top opportunities in the apparel market segmented by type will arise in the women's wear segment, which will gain $162.4 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the apparel market segmented by fabric type will arise in the man-made fibers segment, which will gain $231.4 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the apparel market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the offline sales segment, which will gain $158.5 billion of global annual sales by 2025.The apparel market size will gain the most in China at $54.0 billion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Apparel Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation by Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation by Type

6.1.3. Segmentation by Type of Fiber

6.1.4. Segmentation by Distribution Channel



7. Apparel Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation by Type

7.3. Market Segmentation by Type of Fiber

7.4. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



8. Apparel Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.2. Manufacturers

8.3. Distribution

8.4. End Customers



9. Apparel Market, Product Analysis - Product Examples



10. Apparel Market Customer Information

10.1. Fashion Executives Views on the Growth of the Fashion Industry

10.2. Price is Still the Deciding Purchase Factor

10.3. Women's Wear Leading the Apparel Market

10.4. Customers Preferring Malls Over Online Shopping

10.5. China Continues to Dominate Apparel Manufacturing Sourcing

10.6. Consumer Spending on Brands is Directly Proportional to Income Levels



11. Apparel Market Trends and Strategies

11.1. Use of Blockchain Technology

11.2. Artificial Intelligence in Designing Clothing

11.3. New Ownership Models



12. COVID-19 Impact on Apparel Market

12.1. Decrease in Demand

12.2. Spur in Online Purchasing of Apparels

12.3. Supply Chain Disruption



13. Global Apparel Market Size and Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



14. Apparel Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Apparel Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Apparel Market, 2015 - 2025, Historic and Forecast, by Region

14.3. Global Apparel Market, 2020 - 2025, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



15. Global Apparel Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Apparel Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2. Global Apparel Market, Segmentation by Type of Fiber, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value 15.3. Global Apparel Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)



16. Apparel Market Segments

16.1. Global Women's Wear Market, Segmentation by Type

16.2. Global Men's Wear Market, Segmentation by Type

16.3. Global Kids Wear Market, Segmentation by Type



17. Global Apparel Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

17.1. Apparel Market Size, Percentage of GDP, Global

17.2. Per Capita Average Apparel Market Expenditure, Global

18. Asia-Pacific Apparel Market

19. Western Europe Apparel Market

20. Eastern Europe Apparel Market

21. North America Apparel Market

22. South America Apparel Market

23. Middle East Apparel Market

24. Africa Apparel Market

25. Global Apparel Market Competitive Landscape

25.1. Company Profiles

25.2. NIKE, Inc.

25.2.1. Company Overview

25.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.3. Business Strategy

25.2.4. Financial Overview

25.3. Adidas AG

25.3.1. Company Overview

25.3.2. Products and Services

25.3.3. Business Strategy

25.3.4. Financial Overview

25.4. PVH Corp.

25.4.1. Company Overview

25.4.2. Products and Services

25.4.3. Business Strategy

25.4.4. Financial Overview

25.5. Christian Dior SE

25.5.1. Company Overview

25.5.2. Products and Services

25.5.3. Financial Overview

25.6. Hanesbrands Inc.

25.6.1. Company Overview

25.6.2. Products and Services

25.6.3. Business Strategy

25.6.4. Financial overview



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Apparel Market



27. Market Background: Apparel and Leather Products Market



28. Apparel Market Opportunities and Strategies

29. Apparel Market, Conclusions and Recommendations



30. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gp2yai

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

