Worldwide Application-to-Person (A2P) Messaging Market Insights (2019-2024): Businesses Spent US$ 24 Billion on A2P Messaging in 2018; This Will Grow to US$ 40 Billion by 2024

The number of application-to-person (A2P) messages is increasing worldwide because businesses are introducing mobile and digital channels in order to interact with their customers and recruit new ones. Person-to-person (P2P) SMS messaging traffic has progressively been overtaken by that from OTT services, but SMS is currently still the most-used channel for A2P communication, and it will remain so until 2024.



This report provides an overview of the worldwide application-to-person (A2P) messaging services market. It provides information about messaging services provided by both mobile network operators (MNOs) and over-the-top (OTT) providers. A complete set of forecast results is provided in the accompanying Excel data annex. The forecast is based on several sources:

The Publisher's internal research (including our regional forecasts, Connected Consumer Surveys and various trackers in the Future Comms research programme)

Interviews with stakeholders in the communications market around the world.



Who should read this report?

Strategy and planning executives that are responsible for mobile operators' communication services strategies and application-to-person wholesale services.

Executives in mobile operators' technology and innovations teams that are responsible for developing rich communication services (RCS).

Marketing executives and vendors of communication services equipment and software, because it will help them to understand the needs of their operator customers and size the addressable market for their products.

Geographical Coverage

Worldwide

Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)

(CEE) Western Europe (WE)

(WE) North America (NA)

(NA) Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Middle East & North Africa (MENA)

& (MENA) Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Developing Asia-Pacific (DVAP)

(DVAP) Emerging Asia-Pacific (EMAP)

Key Metrics

Application-to-person SMS outgoing traffic

Application-to-person nonoperator/OTT services outgoing traffic

Application-to-person operator IP-based services outgoing traffic

Business spend on messaging traffic

Business spend on fixed fees

Application-to-person business spend and outgoing traffic by use case

Application-to-person business spend and outgoing traffic by industry vertical

Key Topics Covered



1. Worldwide trends

Worldwide: SMS was the main channel for A2P messaging in and it will remain so up to OTT services will make up for most of the traffic growth

Worldwide: businesses spent USDbillion on A2P messaging in this will grow to USD billion by

Worldwide: reminders, notifications and promotional use cases account for the largest share of spend, but customer service spend will grow the most

Worldwide: internet, media, entertainment and financial services accounted for of the A2P spend in they will retain the largest market share in

Worldwide: global OTT platforms are beginning to focus on A2P messaging in order to secure a central role in the communication between brands and consumers

Worldwide: the number of RCS Adeployments is growing, but many elements must be confirmed before operators can challenge OTT players

Worldwide: all players in the value chain are adding software-as-a-service elements to their A2P messaging offers to target enterprises in the solution segment

2. Western Europe

Western Europe : SMS is and will remain the main A2P messaging channel until OTT comms are better positioned than RCS to absorb the A2P market growth

3. Central and Eastern Europe

Central and Eastern Europe : SMS will remain the main channel in the nascent A2P market; Viber's A2P proposition is gaining traction

4. Middle East and North Africa

Middle East and North Africa : SMS is the dominant channel and will remain so in because the adoption of OTT services and RCS will not grow significantly

5. Sub-Saharan Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa: mobile money services are driving ASMS traffic and spending; Orange and Vodacom rolled out RCS in South Africa

6. Emerging Asia-Pacific

Emerging Asia-Pacific : China has the largest market for A2P communications and it is dominated by SMS, but WeChat has the potential to absorb much of the traffic

7. Developed Asia-Pacific

Developed Asia-Pacific : OTT communications will dominate the A2P messaging space; operators in Japan and South Korea jointly rolled out inter-operable RCS

8. North America

North America : RCS is likely to become a relevant A2P channel thanks to MNOs' early involvement in the initiative and the residual role of SMS as an A2P channel

9. Latin America

Latin America : SMS is and will remain the main A2P messaging channel until the largest operators are rolling out RCS in their multi-country footprints

10. Forecast methodology and assumptions

Application-to-person (AP) messaging trends and forecasts: channels and metrics outputs and definitions

Application-to-person (AP) messaging trends and forecasts: definitions and examples of industry verticals and use cases

Forecast methodology and assumptions

