Worldwide Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Industry to 2026 - Featuring AM General, Sabiex International and Diehl Defence Among Others

The global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market reached a value of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020. Armored vehicles refer to transportation and land combat vehicles used for various offensive and defensive operations. They are commonly employed for the transportation of military personnel and cargo as well as operating in active combats. These vehicles are often armed with weapons and protected by an armor against shell fragments, bullets and other projectiles.



Several programs are being conducted to upgrade the equipment and systems in old armored vehicles across the globe. Led by the availability of modern and evolved warfare technologies, these programs are driving the growth of the upgrade and retrofit market. Additionally, many countries are expanding their military budgets on account of increasing terrorism and hostile activities. These activities have also resulted in the requirement of frequent repairing and installation of new parts in armored vehicles. Besides, there has been a rise in the demand for low-cost per mile military vehicles. As the processes of upgrade and retrofit are comparatively less expensive than manufacturing a fully equipped vehicle, it has positively influenced the market growth. Moreover, there has been a rise in investments for the advancement of military troop equipment for increased mobility and improved protection of land troops across both developed and emerging economies. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AM General, FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, MKU, Oshkosh Defense, Sabiex International, BAE Systems, Diehl Defence, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Palbam, Rheinmetall, Thales Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What is the structure of the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

What are the profit margins in the global armored vehicles upgrade and retrofit industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Design

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

6.1 Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Main Battle Tank (MBT)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Design

7.1 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tracked Armored Vehicles

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AM General

13.3.2 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

13.3.3 MKU

13.3.4 Oshkosh Defense

13.3.5 Sabiex International

13.3.6 BAE Systems

13.3.7 Diehl Defence

13.3.8 Elbit Systems

13.3.9 General Dynamics

13.3.10 Palbam

13.3.11 Rheinmetall

13.3.12 Thales Group

