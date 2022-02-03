Worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Industry to 2026 - Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that aims to emulate human intelligence through intelligent systems such as image analysis and speech recognition. Medical imaging is the technique and process of imaging the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues. AI methods excel at automatically recognizing complex patterns in imaging data and providing quantitative, rather than qualitative, assessments of radiographic characteristics.

The global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market can be segmented based on image acquisition technology (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound Imaging, and Molecular Imaging); AI technology (Deep Learning and Other AI & Computer Vision); clinical application (Cardiology, Neurology, Breast, Pulmonology, Liver, and Rest of the Body); and end-user (Medical Institutions and Consumer Healthcare Environment).

COVID-19 has a positive effect on market growth. Attempts have also been made to identify various imaging features of chest CT, resulting in increased popularity for AI in the medical imaging market amid the pandemic. However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise across the world, emerging AI technologies are developed to support hospitals in scaling treatment in the second wave. It also highlights the significance of expanding the use of AI and machine learning in imaging, with the dual goals of improving diagnoses and improving clinician well-being and job security.

The global AI in medical imaging market has increased during the years 2019-2021. The projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026 tremendously. The global AI in medical imaging market is expected to increase due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, increasing health spending, increasing funding in AI, increasing government expenditure and policy support, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as development hurdles, the black-box nature of AI, etc. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like increasing diversity in training datasets, detecting multiple diseases from a single image, high image resolution to maximize algorithm performance, etc.

The global AI in the medical imaging market is fragmented. The key players of the global AI in the medical imaging market are IBM (IBM Watson Health), Butterfly Network, Inc., Gauss Surgical, Inc., and Arterys are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage:

IBM (IBM Watson Health)

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Gauss Surgical, Inc.

Arterys

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Image Acquisition Technology (X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, and Molecular Imaging)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by AI Technology (Deep Learning and Other AI & Computer Vision)

3.1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Clinical Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Breast, Pulmonology, Liver, and Rest of Body)

3.1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: Image Acquisition Technology Analysis

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in X-Ray Medical Imaging Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computed Tomography (CT) Medical Imaging Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Medical Imaging Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Molecular Medical Imaging Market by Value

3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: AI Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Global Deep Learning Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Other AI and Computer Vision in Medical Imaging Market by Value

3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market: Clinical Application Analysis

3.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Cardiology Imaging Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Neurology Imaging Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Artificial Intelligence in Pulmonology Imaging Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Artificial Intelligence in Liver Imaging Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Artificial Intelligence in Rest of Body Imaging Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact Of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on AI in Medical Imaging Market

5.1.1 Impact on Demand

5.1.2 Impact on Supply

5.2 Application of AI-Based Medical Imaging in COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 On Medical Imaging Market

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases

6.1.2 Increasing Health Spending

6.1.3 Increasing Funding in Artificial Intelligence

6.1.4 Technology Upgrades and Innovation

6.1.5 Increase in Demand for Medical Imaging

6.1.6 Increasing Government Expenditure and Policy Support

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Development Hurdles

6.2.2 Complexity in Identifying Business Use Cases for Acquiring Radiology Software

6.2.3 Inadequate Availability of Training Data Sets

6.2.4 The Black-box Nature of AI

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Moving Toward Superhuman Disease Detection

6.3.2 Increasing Diversity in Training Datasets

6.3.3 Detecting Multiple Diseases from A Single Image

6.3.4 High Image Resolution to Maximize Algorithm Performance

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Players by Research & Development Expenses Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 IBM (IBM Watson Health)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Butterfly Network, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Gauss Surgical, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Strategy

8.4 Arterys

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbfsuh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets