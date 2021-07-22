Worldwide Asphalt Additives Industry to 2026 - Featuring Arkema, BASF and Evonik Among Others

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Additives Market Research Report by Technology, by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Asphalt Additives Market size was estimated at USD 4,052.56 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,273.99 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.80% to reach USD 5,684.62 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Asphalt Additives to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Technology, the Asphalt Additives Market was examined across Cold Mix, Hot Mix, and Warm Mix.

Based on Application, the Asphalt Additives Market was examined across Airport Construction, Road Construction & Paving, and Roofing.

Based on Type, the Asphalt Additives Market was examined across Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters, Chemical Modifiers, Colored Asphalt, Emulsifiers, Fibers, Flux Oil, Polymeric Modifiers, and Rejuvenators.

Based on Geography, the Asphalt Additives Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Asphalt Additives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Asphalt Additives Market, including Arkema SA, Arrmaz, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Industries, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, Iterchimica SRL, KAO Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Nouryon, Sasol Limited, and Sinopec Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Asphalt Additives Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Asphalt Additives Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Asphalt Additives Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Asphalt Additives Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Asphalt Additives Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Asphalt Additives Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Asphalt Additives Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising government investments for the development of road infrastructure

5.1.1.2. Growth in construction industry with increasing population

5.1.1.3. Application of asphalt additives in roofs

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Fluctuation in raw material prices

5.1.2.2. Availability of alternatives such as concrete

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing awareness of sustainable infrastructure and energy conservation

5.1.3.2. Developments in the aerospace sector

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Changing government regulations coupled with lack of awareness among road builders and contractors

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Asphalt Additives Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cold Mix

6.3. Hot Mix

6.4. Warm Mix



7. Asphalt Additives Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Airport Construction

7.3. Road Construction & Paving

7.4. Roofing



8. Asphalt Additives Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Anti-Strip & Adhesion Promoters

8.3. Chemical Modifiers

8.4. Colored Asphalt

8.5. Emulsifiers

8.6. Fibers

8.7. Flux Oil

8.8. Polymeric Modifiers

8.9. Rejuvenators



9. Americas Asphalt Additives Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Asphalt Additives Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Asphalt Additives Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Arkema SA

13.2. Arrmaz

13.3. BASF SE

13.4. DowDuPont Inc.

13.5. Evonik Industries

13.6. Honeywell International Inc

13.7. Huntsman Corporation

13.8. Ingevity Corporation

13.9. Iterchimica SRL

13.10. KAO Corporation

13.11. Kraton Corporation

13.12. Nouryon

13.13. Sasol Limited

13.14. Sinopec Corporation



14. Appendix



