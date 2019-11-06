Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) Proud Sponsor of Celebrity eSports Challenge

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)™ is pleased to announce its presence at Momentum Studios, Inc. 's Celebrity eSports Challenge, a star-studded, 10-week video gaming series featuring dozens of celebrities, top esports enthusiasts, and social media influencers. FOX Sports will promote the series, which is expected to reach more than 450 million video gamers in 31 countries. The series premieres this Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at 7 p.m. PT with Disney's Daniel Curtis Lee (star of "Zeek and Luther" and "Ned's Declassified") hosting the challenge. Fans can tune into the games on YouTube channel , Twitch , and Mixer.com .

All spectators who register for a free WAX All Access Account on the CEC page created for this event and watch weekly match-ups qualify to win a loot box prize, which includes NBA courtside tickets with top social media influencers and over $250,000 in Disneyland trip vouchers, AMD gaming CPUs, Xidax computers, gFuel energy drinks, trendsetting Nike sneaker from Cookies and Kicks, digital stickers, and more.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the first Celebrity ESports Challenge," said Malcolm CasSelle, strategic advisor for WAX. "WAX is committed to bringing blockchain-powered video games to esports fans everywhere. What better way to introduce millions of video gamers to WAX's easy-to-access, easy-to-use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital marketplace technologies which will soon power some of the world's leading video gaming apps on the WAX Blockchain?"

"We're grateful to WAX and our other generous sponsors whose support will bring video gaming fun and excitement to a whole new level," said Dante Venafro, Business Development – Gaming, Momentum Studios, Inc. "We believe the WAX loot boxes, brimming with one-of-a kind experiences and over $250,000 in prizes, will keep them coming back each week for more."

The series culminates on January 24th and 25th with celebrity and social influencer meetups during the Sundance Film Festival.

About Momentum Studios

Momentum Studios is hardly new to emerging sports and how to capitalize on trends. The team has a 20-year track record in video games, sports broadcasting, entertainment, social media, and emerging technologies.

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter , YouTube , and Telegram .

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Jenna Dobkin

jenna.dobkin@wax.io

415-652-2185

SOURCE Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX)

Related Links

https://wax.io

