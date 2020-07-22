Worldwide Asset Management Industry to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

DUBLIN, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asset Management Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global asset management market.



The global asset management market reached a value of nearly $656.9 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $656.9 billion in 2019 to $598.9 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 ad reach $788.8 billion in 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from a rise in the number of high net-worth individuals, digitization, and economic growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were volatile market conditions, rising cyber risk, and stringent regulations. Going forward, increasing retiree population, increasing wealth of high net worth individuals, rising demand for alternative investments, and rising ETFs will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the asset management market in the future include rising demand for services provided by Fintech firms and COVID-19.

North America was the largest region in the global asset management market, accounting for 51.8% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the asset management market will be Africa and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.9% and 5.5% respectively. These will be followed by the Asia Pacific, and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.3% and 4.1% respectively.

The asset management market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten players constitute about 7.2% of the market. Major players in the market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and others

The top opportunities in the asset management market segmented by type will arise in the fixed income market segment, which will gain $73,6 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the asset management market segmented by service element will arise in the asset servicing segment, which will gain $117.1 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The asset management market size will gain the most in the USA at $45.0 billion.

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has decreased short-term potential growth opportunities for the asset management industry. COVID-19 pandemic has halted the economic activity in the majority of countries. Besides, with manufacturing activity around the world shut down, the demand for electricity from industrial and commercial segments has declined sharply. Owing to the COVID crisis, it is advisable for the businesses in the switchgear manufacturing prioritize hygiene, and digitize operations such as billing.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Asset Management Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Asset Class

6.1.3. Segmentation By Service Element

6.1.4. Segmentation By Type Of Client

7. Asset Management Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Type Of Asset Class

7.2.1. Equity

7.2.2. Fixed Income

7.2.3. Alternative Assets And Others

7.3. Market Segmentation By Service Element

7.3.1. Asset Servicing

7.3.2. Custody Services

7.4. Segmentation By Type Of Client

7.4.1. Pension Funds

7.4.2. Insurance Companies

7.4.3. Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF)

7.4.4. High-Net-Worth Individual (HNWI)

7.4.5. Mass Affluent

8. Asset Management Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Resources

8.1.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers

8.1.2. Office Equipment And Utilities Suppliers

8.1.3. Hardware And Software Suppliers

8.1.4. Human Resources

8.2. Asset Management Service Providers

8.3. Other Service Providers

8.4. End-Users

9. Asset Management Market, Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples

10. Asset Management Market Customer Information

10.1. Survey On Hedge Funds

10.2. Digital Readiness Of The Asset Management Industry In The UK

10.3. Regulatory Constraints Is The Major Factor Faced By The Asset Management Industry

10.4. Responsible Investing Among The Institutional Investors

10.5. Survey On Canadian Asset Management Industry

11. Asset Management Market Trends and Strategies

11.1. Asset Management Companies Investing In Big Data Analytics

11.2. Companies Providing Climate Change Expertise

11.3. Artificial Intelligence In Asset Management

11.4. Focusing On Personalization In Asset Management

11.5. Growth in Private Equity funds

12. Asset Management Market, COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Analysis

12.1. Impact on Workforce

12.2. Survey On COVID-19 Concerns Affecting The Wealth And Asset Management Industry

13. Global Asset Management Market Size And Growth

13.1. Market Size

13.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

13.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

13.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

13.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

13.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

13.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

14. Asset Management Market, Regional Analysis

14.1. Global Asset Management Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

14.2. Global Asset Management Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

14.3. Global Asset Management Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

15. Global Asset Management Market Segmentation

15.1. Global Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Type Of Asset Class, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.1.1. Fixed Income

15.1.2. Equity

15.1.3. Alternative Assets And Others

15.2. Global Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Service Element, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

15.2.1. Asset Servicing

15.2.2. Custody Services

15.3. Global Asset Management Market, Segmentation By Type Of Client, 2019, Value ($ Billion)

15.3.1. Mass Affluent

15.3.2. HNWI

15.3.3. Insurance Companies

16. Global Asset Management Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

16.1. Asset Management Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

16.2. Per Capita Average Asset Management Market Expenditure, Global

17. Asia-Pacific Asset Management Market



18. Western Europe Asset Management Market



19. Eastern Europe Asset Management Market



20. North America Asset Management Market



21. South America Asset Management Market



22. Middle East Asset Management Market



23. Africa Asset Management Market



24. Global Asset Management Market Competitive Landscape

24.1. Company Profiles

24.2. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

24.2.1. Company Overview

24.2.2. Products And Services

24.2.3. Business Strategy

24.2.4. Financial Overview

24.3. Morgan Stanley

24.3.1. Company Overview

24.3.2. Products And Services

24.3.3. Business Strategy

24.3.4. Financial Overview

24.4. Bank of America Corporation

24.4.1. Company Overview

24.4.2. Products And Services

24.4.3. Business Strategy

24.4.4. Financial Overview

24.5. Wells Fargo & Company

24.5.1. Company Overview

24.5.2. Products And Services

24.5.3. Business Strategy

24.5.4. Financial Overview

24.6. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

24.6.1. Company Overview

24.6.2. Products And Services

24.6.3. Business Strategy

24.6.4. Financial overview

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Asset Management Market

25.1. Manulife acquired 49% stake Mahindra Asset Management Company

25.2. Macquarie Investment Management acquired Foresters Investment Management Company, Inc.

25.3. UOB Asset Management acquired 75% stake in PG Asset Management

25.4. Eastspring Investments acquired 65% stake in TMB Asset Management Co., Ltd

25.5. BlackRock Acquired Citibanamex's asset management business

