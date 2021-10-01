Worldwide Audio Amplifier Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for High-Quality Audio Output Presents Opportunities

Oct 01, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Audio Amplifier Market (2021-2026) by Channel Type, Device, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Audio Amplifier Market is estimated to be USD 4.65 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.77 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.
The major factor driving the growth of the global audio amplifier market is the improving lifestyle and rising per capita income across the globe. Furthermore, with the growing use of smartphones to send music to smart speakers and the growth of technology in smartphones, tablets, PCs, TV's and speakers, the audio amplifier markets have seen major growth. In addition, increasing research and development and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the rising demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems are driving the market and expected to create more opportunities for the growth of the global audio amplifier market.
However, the Reduced-price margins for items offered by various producers have resulted in a lack of profitability restraining the market. In addition, the Integration of audio amplifiers in various types of audio devices that causes complications is challenging the market growth of the global audio amplifier market.
Recent Developments
1. JL Audio, an innovator in high-performance automotive audio solutions, introduces the JD Series car audio amplifier line. - 13th February 2020.
2. HELM and THX partner to advance portable audio with the new THX Certified for Android Helm Db12 AAAMP, a mobile headphone amplifier powered by the Thx Achromatic Audio Amplifier. - 16th January 2019.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Allen & Heath Limited, Analog Devices, Inc, Bryston Ltd, Cirrus Logic Inc., Dialog Semiconductors etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Consumer Electronic Devices
4.1.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Technologies in Portable Devices
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Energy Consumption and Current Leakage Issue
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Demand for High-Quality Audio Output
4.3.2 Innovation and Product Launch
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Design Developments and Cost Implications
4.4.2 High Integrating Costs of Lc Filters with Audio Amplifiers
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By Channel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mono Channel
6.3 Two Channel
6.4 Four Channel
6.5 Six Channel Others
7 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By Device
7.1 Introduction Smartphones
7.2 Television Sets
7.3 Home Audio Systems
7.4 Desktops & Laptops
7.5 Tablets
7.6 Automotive Infotainment Systems
7.7 Professional Audio Systems
8 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumer Electronics
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Entertainment
9 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Allen & Heath Limited
11.2 Analog Devices, Inc
11.3 Bryston Ltd
11.4 Cirrus Logic Inc
11.5 Dialog Semiconductors
11.6 DIOO Microcircuits Co., Ltd
11.7 Harman International
11.8 ICEPower A/S
11.9 Infineon Technologies AG
11.10 Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc
11.11 Kenwood Corporation
11.12 Krell Industries LLC
11.13 Maxim Integrated
11.14 Monolithic Power Systems Inc
11.15 Nuvoton Technology Corporation
11.16 Semiconductor Corp
11.17 Qualcomm Incorporated
11.18 Renesas Electronics
11.19 ROHM Semiconductor
11.20 Silicon Laboratories, Inc
11.21 Sound United LLC
11.22 STMicroelectronics
11.23 Tempo Semiconductor Inc
11.24 Texas Instruments Incorporated
11.25 Toshiba Corporation
11.26 Vervent Audio Group
11.27 Yamaha Corporation
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1ux5y
