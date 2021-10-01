Worldwide Audio Amplifier Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for High-Quality Audio Output Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Audio Amplifier Market (2021-2026) by Channel Type, Device, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Audio Amplifier Market is estimated to be USD 4.65 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.77 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The major factor driving the growth of the global audio amplifier market is the improving lifestyle and rising per capita income across the globe. Furthermore, with the growing use of smartphones to send music to smart speakers and the growth of technology in smartphones, tablets, PCs, TV's and speakers, the audio amplifier markets have seen major growth. In addition, increasing research and development and the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the rising demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems are driving the market and expected to create more opportunities for the growth of the global audio amplifier market.



However, the Reduced-price margins for items offered by various producers have resulted in a lack of profitability restraining the market. In addition, the Integration of audio amplifiers in various types of audio devices that causes complications is challenging the market growth of the global audio amplifier market.



Recent Developments



1. JL Audio, an innovator in high-performance automotive audio solutions, introduces the JD Series car audio amplifier line. - 13th February 2020.

2. HELM and THX partner to advance portable audio with the new THX Certified for Android Helm Db12 AAAMP, a mobile headphone amplifier powered by the Thx Achromatic Audio Amplifier. - 16th January 2019.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Allen & Heath Limited, Analog Devices, Inc, Bryston Ltd, Cirrus Logic Inc., Dialog Semiconductors etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Consumer Electronic Devices

4.1.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Technologies in Portable Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Energy Consumption and Current Leakage Issue

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rising Demand for High-Quality Audio Output

4.3.2 Innovation and Product Launch

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Design Developments and Cost Implications

4.4.2 High Integrating Costs of Lc Filters with Audio Amplifiers

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By Channel Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mono Channel

6.3 Two Channel

6.4 Four Channel

6.5 Six Channel Others



7 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction Smartphones

7.2 Television Sets

7.3 Home Audio Systems

7.4 Desktops & Laptops

7.5 Tablets

7.6 Automotive Infotainment Systems

7.7 Professional Audio Systems



8 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Entertainment



9 Global Audio Amplifier Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Allen & Heath Limited

11.2 Analog Devices, Inc

11.3 Bryston Ltd

11.4 Cirrus Logic Inc

11.5 Dialog Semiconductors

11.6 DIOO Microcircuits Co., Ltd

11.7 Harman International

11.8 ICEPower A/S

11.9 Infineon Technologies AG

11.10 Integrated Silicon Solutions Inc

11.11 Kenwood Corporation

11.12 Krell Industries LLC

11.13 Maxim Integrated

11.14 Monolithic Power Systems Inc

11.15 Nuvoton Technology Corporation

11.16 Semiconductor Corp

11.17 Qualcomm Incorporated

11.18 Renesas Electronics

11.19 ROHM Semiconductor

11.20 Silicon Laboratories, Inc

11.21 Sound United LLC

11.22 STMicroelectronics

11.23 Tempo Semiconductor Inc

11.24 Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.25 Toshiba Corporation

11.26 Vervent Audio Group

11.27 Yamaha Corporation



12 Appendix



