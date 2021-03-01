Worldwide Augmented Reality Gaming Industry to 2026 - Key Players Include Augmented Pixels, Aurasma and Blippar Among Others

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global augmented reality gaming market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020. The market is currently being driven by the technological advancements, coupled with a rising number of mobile gamers. Augmented reality, also known as AR, is the integration of digital information with the real time environment of the user. In gaming, unlike virtual reality, augmented reality utilises existing environment and enhances it with an overlay of distinct features.

In addition to this, augmented reality helps in creating a view for the players with intense video, graphics and sound by using a device-camera. For games on smartphones, augmented reality has become an important tool as it enables the gamers to create their own characters, targets and racing terrains. It also enables them to scan their local surroundings so as to invite their neighbors and create a virtual track. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global augmented reality gaming market to reach a value of US$ 28.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.80% during 2021-2026.

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market: Drivers/Constraints:

The technology for augmented reality is new and has immense potential. Over the years, various large manufacturers have introduced numerous augmented reality applications which have presented the gamers with new ways to interact with the real world.

The continuous rise in the number of mobile gamers has created a positive impact on the demand for augmented reality games. We expect this trend to continue during the next five years.

China , the United States and Japan currently represent the key demand drivers for this market.

The initial cost of obtaining a high-quality augmented reality game equipment is high which makes it difficult for ordinary consumers to afford a console.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar, Catchoom, Infinity Augmented Reality, Metaio, Qualcomm, Total Immersion, VividWorks, Wikitude and Zappar.



This report provides a deep insight into the global augmented reality gaming market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the augmented reality gaming market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global augmented reality gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the major segments in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key technologies in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key device types in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the major types of games in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global augmented reality gaming market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global augmented reality gaming market?

What is the structure of the global augmented reality gaming market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global augmented reality gaming market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Device

5.7 Market Breakup by Game Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Input

5.11.4 Products and Services

5.11.5 Marketing and Distribution

5.11.6 End-Users

5.11.7 Post Sales Services

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 RFID

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 GPS

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Mobile Tracking

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Device

8.1 Mobiles

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 HMDs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Smart Glasses

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Game Type

9.1 Racing Games

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Adventure Games

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Fighting Games

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Shooting Games

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Mystery Thriller Games

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Puzzle Games

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Science Fiction Games

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Augmented Pixels

11.3.2 Aurasma

11.3.3 Blippar

11.3.4 Catchoom

11.3.5 Infinity Augmented Reality

11.3.6 Metaio

11.3.7 Qualcomm

11.3.8 Total Immersion

11.3.9 VividWorks

11.3.10 Wikitude

11.3.11 Zappar



