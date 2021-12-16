Worldwide Autoinjectors Industry to 2035 - Featuring AbbVie, Bayer and Biocorp Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoinjectors Market by Type of Autoinjector, Route of Administration, Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Indication and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of autoinjectors till 2035. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.

According to the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS), nearly 52% of the adult population in the US is diagnosed with at least one chronic condition, such as asthma, diabetes, and hypertension. The annual cost burden associated with chronic disorders in the US is around USD 3.7 trillion; this accounts for nearly 20% of the country's GDP share.

A major share of expenses incurred by patients living with a chronic disorder is driven by the frequent need to medicate, which may require repeated visits to hospitals/out-patient clinics. In addition, patient compliance and adherence to the treatment regimen prove to be a challenge. In order to mitigate this challenge, a wide variety of self-administering injectable drugs have been developed, which impart greater independence and psychological benefits to the patients, as compared to drug administration by healthcare professionals.

Amongst the various self-injection devices, autoinjectors have steadily gained prominence, especially for the treatment of emergency and chronic conditions, such as anaphylactic shock and rheumatoid arthritis. The additional features of autoinjectors, such as integrated needle safety, Bluetooth connectivity, and monitoring injection dose history, enable them to resolve several injection-related compliance issues faced by the patients.

Given the inherent benefits of autoinjectors, a number of players have launched their proprietary products in combination with autoinjectors for use across a wide array of disease indications. One of the most widely recognized autoinjector in the market is EpiPen (Mylan), which is a prefilled epinephrine autoinjector. The generic version of EpiPen received the FDA approval in 2018. Notable examples of other autoinjector-based combination products include Fasenra Pen (AstraZeneca), Gvoke Hypopen (Xeris Pharmaceuticals), NUCALA Autoinjector (GlaxoSmithKline), and VyleesiT Autoinjector (AMAG Pharmaceuticals/Palatin Technologies).

Apart from being a patient-friendly alternative to conventional drug delivery methods, autoinjectors also serve as potential life cycle management tools; several pharmaceutical players have reformulated their proprietary drugs as autoinjector combination products to expand market exclusivity period. For instance, Amgen reformulated lyophilized Enbrel for delivery via the SureClick autoinjector to extend the patent protection of the drug by almost 11 years.

Further, it is worth mentioning that several autoinjector developers have made significant efforts in developing novel autoinjector technologies, paving the way for new generation of autoinjector devices. The field is presently witnessing several innovations, such as LED/LCD-based visualization, Bluetooth connectivity, dosage recording, safety lock, visual/audible drug delivery confirmation notifications, and automatic drug reconstitution. In this context, it is worth highlighting that nearly 5,000 patents have been filed/granted, since 2015, for autoinjectors and affiliated products/technologies. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.

In addition to other elements, the study includes:

An overview of the current market landscape of autoinjectors that are either marketed/being developed by various stakeholders, providing information on the usability (disposable and reusable), type of primary drug container (cartridge, syringe and vial), volume of container, type of dose (fixed and variable), route of administration (intradermal, intracavernosal, intramuscular and subcutaneous), actuation mechanism (automatic and manual) and feedback mechanism integrated in the device. It also provides details on the developers, highlighting their year of establishment, company size (small, mid-sized, large and very large), and location of headquarters.

A competitiveness analysis of various disposable and reusable autoinjectors, taking into consideration supplier power of their developers (based on year of establishment and company size) and key product specifications, such as route of administration, primary drug container used, injector actuation mechanism, type of dose and user friendliness of the product.

A detailed brand positioning analysis of leading industry players (shortlisted on the basis of strength of product portfolio), highlighting the current perceptions regarding their proprietary brands by taking into consideration several relevant aspects, such as strength and diversity of product portfolio, route of administration, actuation mechanism, geographical presence/reach and supplier power of each company.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed/granted for autoinjectors, highlighting trends across key parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, issuing authority, CPC classification, emerging focus areas and leading industry players (on the basis of number of patents). It also includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

A review of autoinjectors being developed in combination with drugs, featuring details on initial year of approval (for marketed products), phase of development, usability of the device, route of administration (intracavernous, intramuscular and subcutaneous), type of drug molecule (antibody, peptide, protein and small molecule), dose strength, therapeutic area and other approved dosage forms (for marketed products). In addition, the chapter provides details on the developers, including year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Detailed case studies on the most commonly targeted indications, covering history of development and detailed description of the approved autoinjector products, along with their respective mechanisms of action and historical sales records. The study also includes a list of the drugs that are currently being delivered via autoinjectors.

A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with autoinjectors in the near future, shortlisted on the basis of an in-depth analysis that takes into consideration various relevant parameters, such as route of administration, type of drug molecule, target indications, other available dosage forms (for approved drugs) and historical annual sales information (for approved drugs).

Elaborate profiles of autoinjector manufacturers that have more than three devices in their respective product portfolios; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, autoinjector device specifications, collaborations, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes brief profiles of emerging players that have been established in the past decade.

A list of key opinion leaders (KOLs) within this domain who were short-listed based on their contributions (such as involvement in clinical trials and research publications); it features a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of eminent scientists/researchers engaged in this domain.

An analysis of the recent collaborations (since 2016) focused on the development of autoinjectors. It includes partnerships inked by various stakeholders in this domain, covering licensing agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other relevant agreements.

A SWOT analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of autoinjectors market.

A case study on the role of CMOs offering services for drug delivery devices; it features a list of service providers, highlighting the various types of services offered for different types of drug-delivery devices.

An overview of the current market landscape of companies engaged in manufacturing prefilled syringes, providing information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location of the headquarters and manufacturing facilities, type of material used (glass and plastic), number of barrel chambers (single chamber and dual chamber), type of needle system (fixed needle system, luer lock and luer cone) and syringe volume.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading autoinjector device developers?

For which disease indications are autoinjector-based combination products available?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders developing autoinjectors?

Which drug candidates are likely to be considered for administration via autoinjectors?

How has the intellectual property landscape of autoinjectors evolved over the years?

Who are the Key Opinion Leaders across different regions of the world?

Who are the leading contract manufacturing organizations providing services for autoinjector devices?

What is the share of autoinjector devices, in terms of revenue generation potential, across different disease markets?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. PRIMARY DRUG CONTAINERS

5. AUTOINJECTORS: CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

6. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

7. BRAND POSITIONING ANALYSIS OF KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

9. THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS AVAILABLE IN AUTOINJECTORS

10. CASE STUDY: AUTOINJECTOR-BASED COMBINATION PRODUCTS AND AFFILIATED THERAPEUTIC AREAS

11. LIKELY DRUG CANDIDATES FOR DELIVERY VIA AUTOINJECTORS

12. COMPANY PROFILES

13. EMERGING PLAYERS

14. KEY OPINION LEADERS (KOL) ANALYSIS

15. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

16. SWOT ANALYSIS

17. CASE STUDY: MEDICAL DEVICE CONTRACT SERVICE PROVIDERS

18. CASE STUDY: PREFILLED SYRINGES

19. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

20. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

21. CONCLUDING REMARKS

22. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

23. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie

Aktiv Pharma Group

ALK-Abello

Allergy Therapeutics

Alvogen

Alvotech

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Androsystems

Antares Pharma

Aptar

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Ascendis Pharma

AstraZeneca

Battelle

Bayer

Becton Dickinson

Bespak (acquired by Recipharm)

Biocorp

Biogen

BioGene Pharmaceutical

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cambridge Consultants

Celltrion

ChemProtect.SK

Chugai Pharmaceutical

CinnaGen

Creare

Crossject

DALI Medical Devices

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Duoject Medical Systems

Elcam Medical

Eli Lilly

EMD Serono

Eton Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi

Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics

Genentech (subsidiary of Roche)

GlaxoSmithKline

Grand Pharma

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Impax Pharmaceuticals (subsidiary of Amneal Pharmaceuticals)

Jabil

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Research and Development

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Delfu medical device

Kaleo

King Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Pfizer)

LG Chem

Lincoln Medical (acquired by Bioprojet Pharma)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lunatus Medical Company

Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medicom Innovation Partner (acquired by Phillips-Medisize)

Merck

Meridian Medical Technologies

Midas Pharma

MiniEpi

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Nemera

Neuma

Nipro

Novartis

Ology Bioservices (subsidiary of National Resilience)

Oval Medical Technologies (acquired by SMC)

Owen Mumford

PA Consulting Group

Palatin Technologies

Pfizer

PharmaConsult

Phillips-Medisize (acquired by Molex)

Promius Pharma (subsidiary of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories)

Rafa Laboratories

RAVIMED

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Rx Bandz

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Shire (subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical)

SHL Medical

Stevanato Group

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Survival Technologies

Symatese

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

UCB Biopharma

Union Medico

US WorldMeds

Bausch Health Companies (formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International)

Weibel CDS (subsidiary of SHL Medical)

Weiss-Aug

West Pharmaceutical Services

Windgap Medical

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Ypsomed

Zion Clinical Pharmacy

