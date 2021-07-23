Worldwide Automated Storage and Retrieval System Industry to 2026 - Featuring Bastian Solutions, Beumer and Dematic Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market to grow with a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Optimum utilization of space and rise in labour costs drives the market growth

Increasing demand for ASRS in automotive industry boosts the market growth

2) Restraints

Requirement of large initial investment may hamper the market growth

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for cold chain ASRS in Asia Pacific provide growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is segmented on the basis of type, function, and industry.



The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

Carousel

Mid Load

The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function

Storage

Order Picking

Distribution

Assembly

Kitting

Others

The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Semiconductor & Electronics

Retail

Aviation

E-commerce

Others

Company Profiles

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Beumer Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic

Honeywell Intelligrated

Kardex Group

KNAPP AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI Schaefer Group

TGW Logistics Group

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Industry

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market



4. Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

5.1. Unit Load

5.2. Mini Load

5.3. Vertical Lift Module (VLM)

5.4. Carousel

5.5. Mid Load



6. Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function

6.1. Storage

6.2. Order Picking

6.3. Distribution

6.4. Assembly

6.5. Kitting

6.6. Others



7. Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Industry

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Food & Beverages

7.3. Chemicals

7.4. Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

7.5. Semiconductor & Electronics

7.6. Retail

7.7. Aviation

7.8. E-commerce

7.9. Others



8. Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function

8.1.3. North America Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Industry

8.1.4. North America Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function

8.2.3. Europe Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Industry

8.2.4. Europe Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Industry

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Function

8.4.3. RoW Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Industry

8.4.4. RoW Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Bastian Solutions, Inc.

9.2.2. Beumer Group

9.2.3. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

9.2.4. Dematic

9.2.5. Honeywell Intelligrated

9.2.6. Kardex Group

9.2.7. KNAPP AG

9.2.8. Murata Machinery, Ltd.

9.2.9. SSI Schaefer Group

9.2.10. TGW Logistics Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/km673u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

