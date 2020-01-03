Worldwide Automatic Checkweigher Markets, Forecast to 2024 - High Ownership Cost of Dynamic Checkweighers Hamper Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Checkweigher Market by Type (Standalone Systems, Combination Systems), Technology (Strain Gauge, EMFR), Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic checkweigher market valued at USD 238 million in 2019, is projected to reach USD 288.9 million by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 4%.



METTLER TOLEDO (Switzerland), A&D Company (Japan), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), and Bizerba (Germany), Ishida (Japan), Yamato Scale (Japan), and Minebea Intec (Germany) are among a few of the major players in the automatic checkweigher market, whereas other prominent market players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Hardy Process Solutions (US), Loma Systems (UK), Precia Molen (France), and Cardinal Scale (US).



Automatic checkweigher market is expected to exhibit significant growth from 2019 to 2024



The growing packaging industry, rising demand for packaged food, increasing consumer awareness regarding labeling and packaging of food products, and surging demand for high-speed and high-quality automatic weighing solutions are the major factors that are likely to accelerate the growth of the automatic checkweigher market.



Strain gauge technology-based automatic checkweighers to account for largest market share during 2019-2024



A strain gauge is the most commonly used load cell technology in automatic checkweighers. The strain gauge converts the load into electrical signals. The accuracy, proficiency, and extended service life of strain gauge technology-based automatic checkweighers has been field-proven. Moreover, improved customer satisfaction in the overall system performance has added a measurable benefit, and it also helps manufacturers to remain more competitive. Small size and simple design are the key factors driving the growth of the market for strain gauge technology-based checkweighers.



Pharmaceuticals industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in global automatic checkweigher market from 2019 to 2024



The automatic checkweigher market for the pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use of automatic checkweighers is vital in pharmaceutical manufacturing as there is a high demand for accurate product weighing to attain quality control guidelines and avoid costly fines. Further, automatic checkweighers are designed to offer immediate and exact readings in numeric or easy-to-interpret graphical formats.

Moreover, to meet hygiene standards in the pharmaceutical industry, automatic checkweighers are fabricated of stainless steel and designed to endure wash-down conditions. In addition, it improves the safety of pharmaceutical products by offering high weighing accuracy, reliability, and performance. All these factors are likely to fuel the growth of the automatic checkweigher market for the pharmaceuticals industry market in the coming years.



APAC would dominate automatic checkweigher market during the forecast period



APAC is likely to continue to dominate the automatic checkweigher market during the forecast period owing to the expanding pharmaceutical market and tightening regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of locally packaged products in APAC countries. In addition, the implementation of automated solutions has enabled companies in this region to achieve increased productivity, with lower capital investments in packaging.

Similarly, rapid urbanization, coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea, has boosted the growth of the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries in this region, thereby leading to the rising demand for automatic checkweighers in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Lucrative Opportunities in Automatic Checkweigher Market

4.2 Market, By Type

4.3 Market, By Technology

4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, By Industry & Country

4.5 Market, By Industry

4.6 Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness Among Manufacturers About Deployment Benefits of Automatic Checkweighers

5.2.1.2 Tightening Regulatory Norms Pertaining to Packaging of Goods

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Ownership Cost of Dynamic Checkweighers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Combination Inspection Systems

5.2.3.2 Growing Need for Automation in Food Processing Industry

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adverse Impact of Harsh Environmental Conditions on Weighing Accuracy and Efficiency of Automatic Checkweighers

5.3 Factors Impacting Price of Automatic Checkweighers

5.4 Automatic Checkweighing for Primary and Secondary Packaging



6 Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standalone Systems

6.2.1 Automatic Checkweighers are Deployed to Ensure Compliance With Regulations and Achieve Increased Productivity

6.3 Combination Systems

6.3.1 Market for Checkweighing Combination Systems are Likely to Grow at Higher CAGR During Forecast Period



7 Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Strain Gauge

7.2.1 Strain Gauge Technology-Based Automatic Checkweighers to Continue to Account for Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

7.3 EMFR

7.3.1 EMFR Technology to Register Higher CAGR in Market From 2019 to 2024



8 Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.2.1 Strict Government Regulations and Quality Concerns Propel Demand for Automatic Checkweighers in Food & Beverages Industry

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1 Adoption of Weight Inspection Checkweighing Systems to Avoid Costly Fines Propels Growth of Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry

8.4 Consumer Products, Cosmetics, and Personal Care

8.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Automatic Checkweighers By Manufacturers to Maintain Tight Production Tolerances for Delivering High Product Quality and Profits

8.5 Others



9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Presence of Various Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Supports Market Growth in US

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.2.2.1 Food Industry is Major Market for Automatic Checkweighers in Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for Significant Share of European Market in 2018

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Food & Beverages Industry Contributes Maximum to Market Growth in UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Food Processing Sector Boosts Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Huge Industry Base and Its Rising Inclination Toward Process Automation Propel Market for Automatic Checkweighers in Italy

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Expected to Lead Market in Asia Pacific

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Food and Pharmaceuticals Industries in Japan Continue to Increase Demand for Automatic Checkweighers

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Market Growth in India is Driven By Growing Packaging Industry

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 South America to Lead Market in RoW in Terms of Size

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis: Automatic Checkweigher Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.3 Innovators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products & Services Offered, SWOT Analysis

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Mettler Toledo

11.1.2 Anritsu Corporation

11.1.3 Bizerba

11.1.4 Ishida Co. Ltd.

11.1.5 A&D Company Limited

11.1.6 Yamato Scale

11.1.7 Wipotec-OCS

11.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.1.9 Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Packaging Technology)

11.1.10 Minebea Intec

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 Hardy Process Solutions

11.2.2 Precia Molen

11.2.3 Cardinal Scale

11.2.4 ACG Worldwide

11.2.5 Loma Systems

11.2.6 Dibal S.A.

11.2.7 Espera-Werke GmbH

11.2.8 Shanghai Bhii Instrument Co. Ltd.

11.2.9 Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery Inc.

11.2.10 Rice Lake Weighing Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ay6iv5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

