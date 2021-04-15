Worldwide Automatic Door Sensors Industry to 2027 - by Type, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Door Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global automatic door sensors market was valued at US$ 1,257.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,857.27 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players with their developments in the market.



The automatic doors are used in commercial premises such as theaters, hotels, shopping malls, commercial buildings, hospitals, and offices. The automatic door system is built using different sensors such as radar sensors, PIR sensors, infrared sensors, and laser sensors for number of commercial buildings. Retail outlets, sanitary, banks, and restaurants are other commercial places where automatic door systems are used. With increasing construction of above-mentioned areas, automatic door systems are installed at indoor zoning, entry doors, and restricted access areas. With rising footfall in retail outlets, offices, and banks, the need for safety and comfort of individuals is increasing, which, in turn is propelling the adoption of automatic door systems.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automatic Door Sensors Market



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The increasing spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human's movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities. The automatic door sensors market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes because the manufacturing facilities were operating with a limited workforce. This has had a negative impact on the market. Additionally, temporary closure has also resulted in reduced procurement of automatic door sensors among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 might have its impact in the first six months of 2021 as well.



