Worldwide Automatic Labeling Machine Industry to 2026 - Expected Huge Demand With Shrink-sleeve Labels Presents Opportunities

The Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market size was estimated at USD 2,711.66 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,909.73 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.64% to reach USD 4,218.38 Million by 2026.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Automatic Labeling Machine to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Glue-Based Labelers, Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, and Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers. The Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers was further studied across Apply Only and Print & Apply.

Based on Type, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across High-End Machines and Standard Machines.

Based on Packaging Classification, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Glass, Metal, Paper/Cardboard, and Plastic.

Based on Application, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals.

Based on Method of Label Placement, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Front & Back/Double-Sided, Side, Top & Bottom, and Wrap Around.

Based on Geography, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automatic Labeling Machine Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market, including 3M Company, Autoneum Holding AG, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Henkel AG & Company, Huntsman Corporation, Johns Manville, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., NICHIAS Corporation, Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd., Sika AG, Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd, and UFP Technologies, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growind demand for automation in the food & beverage industry

5.1.1.2. Benefits tendered by automatic labelers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of automatic labeling machines and consumables

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Expected huge demand with shrink-sleeve labels

5.1.3.2. Expanding growth opportunities in the APAC region

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Trade-off between machine speed, complexity, and performance

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Glue-Based Labelers

6.3. Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers

6.3.1. Apply Only

6.3.2. Print & Apply

6.4. Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers



7. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. High-End Machines

7.3. Standard Machines



8. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Packaging Classification

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Glass

8.3. Metal

8.4. Paper/Cardboard

8.5. Plastic



9. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care

9.3. Food & Beverage

9.4. Pharmaceuticals



10. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Method of Label Placement

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Front & Back/Double-Sided

10.3. Side

10.4. Top & Bottom

10.5. Wrap Around



11. Americas Automatic Labeling Machine Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Automatic Labeling Machine Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automatic Labeling Machine Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. 3M Company

15.2. Autoneum Holding AG

15.3. BASF SE

15.4. Borealis AG

15.5. Covestro AG

15.6. Henkel AG & Company

15.7. Huntsman Corporation

15.8. Johns Manville

15.9. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

15.10. NICHIAS Corporation

15.11. Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd.

15.12. Sika AG

15.13. Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.

15.14. Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd

15.15. UFP Technologies, Inc.



16. Appendix

