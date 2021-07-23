Worldwide Automatic Labeling Machine Industry to 2026 - Expected Huge Demand With Shrink-sleeve Labels Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Labeling Machine Market Research Report by Product, by Packaging Classification, by Application, by Method of Label Placement, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market size was estimated at USD 2,711.66 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,909.73 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.64% to reach USD 4,218.38 Million by 2026.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Automatic Labeling Machine to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Product, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Glue-Based Labelers, Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers, and Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers. The Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers was further studied across Apply Only and Print & Apply.
- Based on Type, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across High-End Machines and Standard Machines.
- Based on Packaging Classification, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Glass, Metal, Paper/Cardboard, and Plastic.
- Based on Application, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceuticals.
- Based on Method of Label Placement, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Front & Back/Double-Sided, Side, Top & Bottom, and Wrap Around.
- Based on Geography, the Automatic Labeling Machine Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automatic Labeling Machine Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market, including 3M Company, Autoneum Holding AG, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Henkel AG & Company, Huntsman Corporation, Johns Manville, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., NICHIAS Corporation, Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd., Sika AG, Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd., Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd, and UFP Technologies, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automatic Labeling Machine Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growind demand for automation in the food & beverage industry
5.1.1.2. Benefits tendered by automatic labelers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of automatic labeling machines and consumables
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Expected huge demand with shrink-sleeve labels
5.1.3.2. Expanding growth opportunities in the APAC region
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Trade-off between machine speed, complexity, and performance
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Glue-Based Labelers
6.3. Self-Adhesive/Pressure-Sensitive Labelers
6.3.1. Apply Only
6.3.2. Print & Apply
6.4. Shrink-Sleeve/Stretch-Sleeve Labelers
7. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. High-End Machines
7.3. Standard Machines
8. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Packaging Classification
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Glass
8.3. Metal
8.4. Paper/Cardboard
8.5. Plastic
9. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Consumer Products, Cosmetics, & Personal Care
9.3. Food & Beverage
9.4. Pharmaceuticals
10. Automatic Labeling Machine Market, by Method of Label Placement
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Front & Back/Double-Sided
10.3. Side
10.4. Top & Bottom
10.5. Wrap Around
11. Americas Automatic Labeling Machine Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Automatic Labeling Machine Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automatic Labeling Machine Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 3M Company
15.2. Autoneum Holding AG
15.3. BASF SE
15.4. Borealis AG
15.5. Covestro AG
15.6. Henkel AG & Company
15.7. Huntsman Corporation
15.8. Johns Manville
15.9. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
15.10. NICHIAS Corporation
15.11. Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co., Ltd.
15.12. Sika AG
15.13. Sumitomo Riko Co. Ltd.
15.14. Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd
15.15. UFP Technologies, Inc.
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqn5m3
