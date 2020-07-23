Worldwide Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Industry (2019 to 2025) - CAGR of 16.5% Expected During this Period

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automatic paper towel dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2025.



The global automatic paper towel dispenser market size to reach approx. 31 million units by 2025. Automatic or touchless dispensers have witnessed a significant rise in demand. This can majorly be contributed to the growing trend of smart restroom technology. Most households in developed economies are likely to adopt and opt for increasingly advanced hygienic services due to high disposable incomes. Automatic paper towel dispensers are majorly used in a wide range of end-users' segments such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and government agencies.



These products play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene of highly touched surfaces. The market has undergone several changes in terms of quality standards and other crucial innovative advancements. Increasing innovations in the touchless industry, coupled with the growing demand from end-users, are expected to propel the demand. For instance, Kimberly-Clark Professional has also introduced an electronic touchless towel system that improves upon other existing Kimberly-Clark towel dispensing systems by offering the hygienic benefits of hands-free dispensing.



The eruption of COVID-19 is expected to increase the sale during the forecast period. The healthcare and commercial end-users will undoubtedly invest more in automatic paper towel dispensers to attract customers in a post-COVID world. Although the demand for touchless sanitization products was somewhat latent early, the spread of the virus is increasing the demand for hand hygiene products among the health-conscious population worldwide.



The global automatic paper towel dispenser market research report includes a detailed segmentation by mount, end-user, sensor, and geography. The Wall mounted paper towel dispensers are significantly being used as one of the essential amenities in modern-day washrooms. The usage of these products is deemed to be economical for resorts and hotels, thereby witnessing high adoption. The introduction of motion sensors, which is a special feature available on certain dispenser models, is also increasing traction among consumers.



The COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed to have reached North America in January 2020. The disease has spread in the US rapidly. Such outbreaks have increased awareness of hygiene consciousness among people. Therefore, touch-free paper towel dispensers are appropriate appliances as they help to enhance hygiene and counter the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19. North America is a mature market for tissue and hygiene products. In North America, the demand for paper towel dispensers, towels, tissue dispenser, soaps, napkins, and wipers has increased with commercial usage in settings such as buildings, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities after the onset of a pandemic.



Prominent Vendors

American Specialties

Bobrick Washroom Equipment

Dolphy

Euronics

Essity Hygiene and Health

Kimberly-Clark

OPHARDT Hygiene

Other Prominent Vendors

Ableman International

Bradley Australia

Brightwell Dispensers

Bright Pancar SDN. BHD

Cintas Corporation

Dolphin Solution

Ecolab

Franke Group

Jaquar Group

JVD Group

Kohler

Lovair

Marc Systems

Palmer Fixture

PHS Group

Toshi Automatic Systems (TASPL)

Toto

Saraya

Secura

Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares

Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology

Sloan Valve Company

Terramica Ceramics & Automation

Zaf Enterprises

Key Questions Answered:



What is the market size and CAGR of the automatic paper towel dispenser market? What are the factors impacting the growth of the residential paper towel dispenser market? What is LIDAR technology? What are the increasing benefits of the technology to the automatic paper towel dispenser market? Who are the leading vendors, and how are the rapidly changing technological factors influencing the vendor's market shares? How is the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic impacting the demand for tissue and paper towels in the North America region?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1 Impact Of COVID 19

7.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Automation Levels With New Technology

8.2 Integration Of Multiple Technologies With Gesture Control

8.3 Rising Application Of Sensing Technology



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Rising Awareness About Hygiene

9.2 Global Increase In Development Of Infrastructure

9.3 Advanced User Experience



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Negative Effect On Enviornment

10.2 High Cost Involved In Touchless Sensing Products



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Mount Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Surface-Mounted

12.5 Countertop



13 End-Users

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revneue

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Residential

13.5 Commercial

13.6 Healthcare

13.7 Hospitality

13.8 Corporate Spaces

13.9 Education

13.10 Government

13.11 Industries

13.12 Others



14 Sensor

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Infrared

14.5 Lidar



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments

15.3 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Mount Type

16.3 Sensor

16.4 End-Users

16.5 Key Countries

16.6 US

16.7 Canada



17 Europe

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Mount

17.3 Sensor

17.4 End-Users

17.5 Key Countries

17.6 Germany

17.7 UK

17.8 France

17.9 Italy

17.10 Spain

17.11 Nordic Countries



18 APAC

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Mount

18.3 Sensor

18.4 End-Users

18.5 Key Countries

18.6 China

18.7 Japan

18.8 Australia

18.9 South Korea

18.10 India



19 Middle East & Africa

19.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.2 Mount

19.3 Sensor

19.4 End-Users

19.5 Key Countries

19.6 South Africa

19.7 Saudi Arabia

19.8 UAE



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.2 Mount

20.3 SENSOR

20.4 End-Users

20.5 Key Countries

20.6 Brazil

20.7 Mexico

20.8 Argentina



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Overview



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 American Specialities

22.2 Bobrick Washroom Equipment

22.3 Dolphy

22.4 Euronics

22.5 Essity Hygiene And Health

22.6 Kimberly-Clark

22.7 Ophardt Hygiene



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 Ableman International

23.2 Bradley Australia

23.3 Brightwell Dispensers

23.4 Bright Pancar Sdn. BHD

23.5 Cintas Corporation

23.6 Dolphin Solutions

23.7 Ecolab

23.8 Franke Group

23.9 Jaquar Group

23.10 JVD Group

23.11 Kohler

23.12 Lovair

23.13 MARC SYSTEMS

23.14 Palmer Fixture Company

23.15 PHS GROUP

23.16 Toshi Automatic Systems

23.17 TOTO

23.18 Saraya

23.19 Secura

23.20 Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares

23.21 Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology

23.22 Sloan Valve Company

23.23 Terramica

23.24 ZAF Enterprises



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary

25.1 Global Market

25.2 North America

25.3 Europe

25.4 APAC

25.5 Latin America

25.6 Middle East & Africa

25.7 Mount

25.8 End-Users

25.9 Sensor



26 Appendix

26.1 Abbreviations



