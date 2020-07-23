Worldwide Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Industry (2019 to 2025) - CAGR of 16.5% Expected During this Period
Jul 23, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automatic paper towel dispenser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2025.
The global automatic paper towel dispenser market size to reach approx. 31 million units by 2025. Automatic or touchless dispensers have witnessed a significant rise in demand. This can majorly be contributed to the growing trend of smart restroom technology. Most households in developed economies are likely to adopt and opt for increasingly advanced hygienic services due to high disposable incomes. Automatic paper towel dispensers are majorly used in a wide range of end-users' segments such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial, residential, and government agencies.
These products play a vital role in maintaining the hygiene of highly touched surfaces. The market has undergone several changes in terms of quality standards and other crucial innovative advancements. Increasing innovations in the touchless industry, coupled with the growing demand from end-users, are expected to propel the demand. For instance, Kimberly-Clark Professional has also introduced an electronic touchless towel system that improves upon other existing Kimberly-Clark towel dispensing systems by offering the hygienic benefits of hands-free dispensing.
The eruption of COVID-19 is expected to increase the sale during the forecast period. The healthcare and commercial end-users will undoubtedly invest more in automatic paper towel dispensers to attract customers in a post-COVID world. Although the demand for touchless sanitization products was somewhat latent early, the spread of the virus is increasing the demand for hand hygiene products among the health-conscious population worldwide.
The global automatic paper towel dispenser market research report includes a detailed segmentation by mount, end-user, sensor, and geography. The Wall mounted paper towel dispensers are significantly being used as one of the essential amenities in modern-day washrooms. The usage of these products is deemed to be economical for resorts and hotels, thereby witnessing high adoption. The introduction of motion sensors, which is a special feature available on certain dispenser models, is also increasing traction among consumers.
The COVID-19 pandemic was confirmed to have reached North America in January 2020. The disease has spread in the US rapidly. Such outbreaks have increased awareness of hygiene consciousness among people. Therefore, touch-free paper towel dispensers are appropriate appliances as they help to enhance hygiene and counter the spread of contagious diseases such as COVID-19. North America is a mature market for tissue and hygiene products. In North America, the demand for paper towel dispensers, towels, tissue dispenser, soaps, napkins, and wipers has increased with commercial usage in settings such as buildings, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities after the onset of a pandemic.
Prominent Vendors
- American Specialties
- Bobrick Washroom Equipment
- Dolphy
- Euronics
- Essity Hygiene and Health
- Kimberly-Clark
- OPHARDT Hygiene
Other Prominent Vendors
- Ableman International
- Bradley Australia
- Brightwell Dispensers
- Bright Pancar SDN. BHD
- Cintas Corporation
- Dolphin Solution
- Ecolab
- Franke Group
- Jaquar Group
- JVD Group
- Kohler
- Lovair
- Marc Systems
- Palmer Fixture
- PHS Group
- Toshi Automatic Systems (TASPL)
- Toto
- Saraya
- Secura
- Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares
- Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology
- Sloan Valve Company
- Terramica Ceramics & Automation
- Zaf Enterprises
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the market size and CAGR of the automatic paper towel dispenser market?
- What are the factors impacting the growth of the residential paper towel dispenser market?
- What is LIDAR technology? What are the increasing benefits of the technology to the automatic paper towel dispenser market?
- Who are the leading vendors, and how are the rapidly changing technological factors influencing the vendor's market shares?
- How is the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic impacting the demand for tissue and paper towels in the North America region?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1 Impact Of COVID 19
7.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Automation Levels With New Technology
8.2 Integration Of Multiple Technologies With Gesture Control
8.3 Rising Application Of Sensing Technology
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Awareness About Hygiene
9.2 Global Increase In Development Of Infrastructure
9.3 Advanced User Experience
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Negative Effect On Enviornment
10.2 High Cost Involved In Touchless Sensing Products
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Mount Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Surface-Mounted
12.5 Countertop
13 End-Users
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revneue
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Residential
13.5 Commercial
13.6 Healthcare
13.7 Hospitality
13.8 Corporate Spaces
13.9 Education
13.10 Government
13.11 Industries
13.12 Others
14 Sensor
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Infrared
14.5 Lidar
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
15.3 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Mount Type
16.3 Sensor
16.4 End-Users
16.5 Key Countries
16.6 US
16.7 Canada
17 Europe
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Mount
17.3 Sensor
17.4 End-Users
17.5 Key Countries
17.6 Germany
17.7 UK
17.8 France
17.9 Italy
17.10 Spain
17.11 Nordic Countries
18 APAC
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Mount
18.3 Sensor
18.4 End-Users
18.5 Key Countries
18.6 China
18.7 Japan
18.8 Australia
18.9 South Korea
18.10 India
19 Middle East & Africa
19.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.2 Mount
19.3 Sensor
19.4 End-Users
19.5 Key Countries
19.6 South Africa
19.7 Saudi Arabia
19.8 UAE
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.2 Mount
20.3 SENSOR
20.4 End-Users
20.5 Key Countries
20.6 Brazil
20.7 Mexico
20.8 Argentina
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Overview
22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 American Specialities
22.2 Bobrick Washroom Equipment
22.3 Dolphy
22.4 Euronics
22.5 Essity Hygiene And Health
22.6 Kimberly-Clark
22.7 Ophardt Hygiene
23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Ableman International
23.2 Bradley Australia
23.3 Brightwell Dispensers
23.4 Bright Pancar Sdn. BHD
23.5 Cintas Corporation
23.6 Dolphin Solutions
23.7 Ecolab
23.8 Franke Group
23.9 Jaquar Group
23.10 JVD Group
23.11 Kohler
23.12 Lovair
23.13 MARC SYSTEMS
23.14 Palmer Fixture Company
23.15 PHS GROUP
23.16 Toshi Automatic Systems
23.17 TOTO
23.18 Saraya
23.19 Secura
23.20 Shenzhen City Itas In-Tech Sanitary Wares
23.21 Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology
23.22 Sloan Valve Company
23.23 Terramica
23.24 ZAF Enterprises
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
25.1 Global Market
25.2 North America
25.3 Europe
25.4 APAC
25.5 Latin America
25.6 Middle East & Africa
25.7 Mount
25.8 End-Users
25.9 Sensor
26 Appendix
26.1 Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f35le0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
SOURCE Research and Markets