Worldwide Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Industry to 2026 - Rising In-Vehicle Communication Options is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Aftermarket Telematics Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the automotive aftermarket telematics market and it is poised to grow by $36.07 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 24.59% during the forecast period.

The report on the automotive aftermarket telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in in-vehicle communication options and increasing dependence on telematics for automotive services.



The automotive aftermarket telematics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive aftermarket telematics market is segmented as below:

By Application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the regulatory mandates leading to wider adoption as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket telematics market growth during the next few years.



The report on automotive aftermarket telematics market covers the following areas:

Automotive aftermarket telematics market sizing

Automotive aftermarket telematics market forecast

Automotive aftermarket telematics market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arvento Mobile Systems

AT and T Inc.

Auto-Wares Group Inc.

Geotab Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Novotech Technologies Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbi0s8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets