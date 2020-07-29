Worldwide Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis 2020

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market is expected to reach $64.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026.



Factors such as a rise in the number of automobile workshops and an exponential increase in vehicle production & sales across the globe are driving the market growth. However, huge costs and lack of availability of expertise is hampering the market growth.



Based on offering, the diagnostic software segment is forecast to experience strong growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for several vehicle alert systems on the dashboard or in-app notification related to vehicle health and growing electrification in vehicles.



The key vendors mentioned are Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Company, Continental AG, Volvo Group, General Technologies Corporation, Denso Corporation, BMW AG, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Fluke Corporation, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp, Launch Tech UK, Snap-on Incorporated, Daimler AG, Actia Group SA and Hickok Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline



3 Market Dynamics



4 Market Environment



5 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Equipment Type



6 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Offering



7 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Handheld Scan Tools



8 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Connectivity



9 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Vehicle Type



10 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Tool Type



11 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Type



12 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Propulsion



13 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Application



14 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Technology



15 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Geography



16 Strategic Benchmarking



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ypgm8

