Worldwide Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis 2020
Jul 29, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools market is expected to reach $64.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026.
Factors such as a rise in the number of automobile workshops and an exponential increase in vehicle production & sales across the globe are driving the market growth. However, huge costs and lack of availability of expertise is hampering the market growth.
Based on offering, the diagnostic software segment is forecast to experience strong growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for several vehicle alert systems on the dashboard or in-app notification related to vehicle health and growing electrification in vehicles.
The key vendors mentioned are Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Company, Continental AG, Volvo Group, General Technologies Corporation, Denso Corporation, BMW AG, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc, Fluke Corporation, Autel Intelligent Technology Corp, Launch Tech UK, Snap-on Incorporated, Daimler AG, Actia Group SA and Hickok Incorporated.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
3 Market Dynamics
4 Market Environment
5 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Equipment Type
6 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Offering
7 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Handheld Scan Tools
8 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Connectivity
9 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Vehicle Type
10 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Tool Type
11 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Type
12 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Propulsion
13 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Application
14 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Technology
15 Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market, By Geography
16 Strategic Benchmarking
17 Vendors Landscape
17.1 Volkswagen AG
17.2 Honda Motor Company
17.3 Continental AG
17.4 Volvo Group
17.5 General Technologies Corporation
17.6 Denso Corporation
17.7 BMW AG
17.8 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc
17.9 Fluke Corporation
17.10 Autel Intelligent Technology Corp
17.11 Launch Tech UK
17.12 Snap-on Incorporated
17.13 Daimler AG
17.14 Actia Group SA
17.15 Hickok Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ypgm8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets