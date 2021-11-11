Worldwide Automotive Diagnostics Industry to 2030 - Advent of Multifunctional System Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Diagnostics Market by Type, Device, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive diagnostics is the analysis of vehicle to determine the proper functioning of vehicle and other components used in a vehicle. Technological advances in the automotive industry have enabled service provider companies to develop and introduce numerous vehicle diagnostic technologies, which supplement the growth of the market across the globe.

For instance, in April 2021, BMW AG received FlexRay cables for EPS rack diagnosis of electric steering racks in BMW 5, 7, and 8 series models. Similarly, in November 2020, Delphi Technologies launched a new line of diagnostic tools and solutions offering additional revenue option for independent garages.



The automotive diagnostics market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of advanced vehicle components to be installed in automobiles running across the globe.



The global automotive diagnostics market segmented into type, device, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into on-board and off-board diagnostic system. On the basis of device, it is categorized into hand-held tools, mobile-based tools, PC-based tools, and others. By application, it is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the automotive diagnostics market include BMW AG, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC., Denso Corporation, Harman International, Magna International, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-On Inc., and Vector Informatik.



