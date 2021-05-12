Worldwide Automotive Fuel Tank Industry to 2026 - Featuring TI Automotive, Yachiyo Industries and Magna International Among Others
May 12, 2021, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive fuel tank market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An automotive fuel tank is a component of an automobile engine system that is used to store, propel and release pressurized gas or fluid into the engine. It is also used for fuel level detection, secured filling, venting, evaporating emissions and avoiding fuel leakages. The effectiveness of a fuel tank depends upon its size, complexity and the material used for the manufacturing process. Fuel tanks are made using both metal and plastic materials. Plastic tanks are primarily used in sedans, multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and sports-utility vehicles (SUV), and metal tanks are used in commercial and cross-passenger vehicles.
Growing industrialization along with a significant increase in the manufacturing and sales of automobiles is a key factor driving the market growth. The automotive sector in both developed and emerging countries is witnessing an expansion, supported by the increasing demand for passenger cars. Furthermore, governments across the globe are implementing regulations emphasizing on emission control and improved fuel economy, thus intensifying the production of high-quality fuel tanks. Additionally, technological advancements such as the production of self-sealing fuel tanks that can automatically seal in case of damage or leak are also catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating plastic instead of the conventionally used steel and metals with the aim to make lightweight fuel tanks. Other factors such as rising disposable incomes and improving living standards are also driving the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive fuel tank market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2021-2026
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive fuel tank market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive fuel tank market in any manner.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Plastic Omnium, Kautex Textron, Yapp Automotive, TI Automotive, Yachiyo Industries Co. Limited, Magna International, Martinrea International Inc., Unipres Corporation, Continental, Lyondell Basell, Allgaier Automotive, Boyd Welding, Dali and Samir Engineering, Posco co. Ltd, Baosteel group corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global automotive fuel tank market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global automotive fuel tank industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive fuel tank industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive fuel tank industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive fuel tank industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive fuel tank industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global automotive fuel tank industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Capacity
5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Plastic
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Aluminum
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Steel
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Capacity
7.1 Less Than 45 Liter
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 45 - 70 Liter
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Above 70 Liter
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
8.1 Passenger Vehicles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 LCVs
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 HCVs
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 OEM
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aftermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Plastic Omnium
15.3.2 Kautex Textron
15.3.3 Yapp Automotive
15.3.4 TI Automotive
15.3.5 Yachiyo Industries Co. Limited
15.3.6 Magna International
15.3.7 Martinrea International Inc.
15.3.8 Unipres Corporation
15.3.9 Continental
15.3.10 Lyondell Basell
15.3.11 Allgaier Automotive
15.3.12 Boyd Welding
15.3.13 Dali and Samir Engineering
15.3.14 Posco co. Ltd
15.3.15 Baosteel group corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v85tlj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article