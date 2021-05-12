Worldwide Automotive Fuel Tank Industry to 2026 - Featuring TI Automotive, Yachiyo Industries and Magna International Among Others

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive fuel tank market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. An automotive fuel tank is a component of an automobile engine system that is used to store, propel and release pressurized gas or fluid into the engine. It is also used for fuel level detection, secured filling, venting, evaporating emissions and avoiding fuel leakages. The effectiveness of a fuel tank depends upon its size, complexity and the material used for the manufacturing process. Fuel tanks are made using both metal and plastic materials. Plastic tanks are primarily used in sedans, multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and sports-utility vehicles (SUV), and metal tanks are used in commercial and cross-passenger vehicles.



Growing industrialization along with a significant increase in the manufacturing and sales of automobiles is a key factor driving the market growth. The automotive sector in both developed and emerging countries is witnessing an expansion, supported by the increasing demand for passenger cars. Furthermore, governments across the globe are implementing regulations emphasizing on emission control and improved fuel economy, thus intensifying the production of high-quality fuel tanks. Additionally, technological advancements such as the production of self-sealing fuel tanks that can automatically seal in case of damage or leak are also catalyzing the market growth. In addition to this, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating plastic instead of the conventionally used steel and metals with the aim to make lightweight fuel tanks. Other factors such as rising disposable incomes and improving living standards are also driving the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive fuel tank market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during 2021-2026



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive fuel tank market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive fuel tank market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Plastic Omnium, Kautex Textron, Yapp Automotive, TI Automotive, Yachiyo Industries Co. Limited, Magna International, Martinrea International Inc., Unipres Corporation, Continental, Lyondell Basell, Allgaier Automotive, Boyd Welding, Dali and Samir Engineering, Posco co. Ltd, Baosteel group corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive fuel tank market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive fuel tank industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive fuel tank industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive fuel tank industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive fuel tank industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive fuel tank industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive fuel tank industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Capacity

5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Plastic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Aluminum

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Steel

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 Less Than 45 Liter

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 45 - 70 Liter

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Above 70 Liter

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Vehicles

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 LCVs

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 HCVs

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 OEM

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aftermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

