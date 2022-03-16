Worldwide Automotive Optoelectronics Industry to 2027 - Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Optoelectronics Market Research Report by Channel, by Product, by Vehicle, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market size was estimated at USD 3,209.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 3,482.73 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% to reach USD 5,818.65 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Automotive Optoelectronics to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Channel, the market was studied across Aftermarket and OEMs.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Image sensors, Infrared component, LED's, Laser Diodes, and Optocouplers.

Based on Vehicle, the market was studied across Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Backlight control, Convenience and safety, and Position sensors.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Optoelectronics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market, including 911 Signal Technology Inc., Access Cover, Autoliv Inc, Avago Technologies, Axetris AG., Dinford (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd, Focuslight Technologies Inc., Foryard Optolectronics Co, FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Hi Motors, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., ON Semiconductor, Ophir IR Optics, OSI Optolectronics AS, Osram Licht AG, Panasonic Industry, Renesas Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Teledyne FLIR, Texas Instrument Inc, Valeo SA, and Vishay Intertechnology.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Optoelectronics Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing demand and sales of luxury vehicles

5.1.1.2. Increasing incorporation of automotive safety system

5.1.1.3. Long durability and minimum power consumption of optoelectronics

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Availability of substitute in the market

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing demand for electric vehicles

5.1.3.2. Increasing investment in the automotive optoelectronics

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Complexities in aftermarket installations

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Automotive Optoelectronics Market, by Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aftermarket

6.3. OEMs



7. Automotive Optoelectronics Market, by Product

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Image sensors

7.3. Infrared component

7.4. LED's

7.5. Laser Diodes

7.6. Optocouplers



8. Automotive Optoelectronics Market, by Vehicle

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

8.3. Light Commercial Vehicle

8.4. Passenger Vehicle



9. Automotive Optoelectronics Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Backlight control

9.3. Convenience and safety

9.4. Position sensors



10. Americas Automotive Optoelectronics Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Automotive Optoelectronics Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Optoelectronics Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. 911 Signal Technology Inc.

14.2. Access Cover

14.3. Autoliv Inc

14.4. Avago Technologies

14.5. Axetris AG.

14.6. Dinford (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd

14.7. Focuslight Technologies Inc.

14.8. Foryard Optolectronics Co

14.9. FOSP Optoelectronics Co Ltd

14.10. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

14.11. Hi Motors

14.12. KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD

14.13. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.14. Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

14.15. ON Semiconductor

14.16. Ophir IR Optics

14.17. OSI Optolectronics AS

14.18. Osram Licht AG

14.19. Panasonic Industry

14.20. Renesas Electronics

14.21. Sharp Corporation

14.22. Teledyne FLIR

14.23. Texas Instrument Inc

14.24. Valeo SA

14.25. Vishay Intertechnology



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdkpu0

