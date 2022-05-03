Worldwide Automotive Plastics Industry to 2027 - Featuring BASF, Borealis and Covestro Among Others

DUBLIN, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive plastics market reached a value of US$ 38.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 51.65 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive plastics include polypropylene (PP), polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), nylon, polyethylene (PE), polyoxymethylene (POM) and polycarbonate (PC). These plastics assist in extending the life of automobiles, increasing design flexibility, reducing manufacturing costs and easing integration of components. Besides this, they also help reduce the weight of vehicles by replacing heavy materials, such as metal and glass, to save energy and improve fuel efficiency.



Automotive Plastics Market Trends

There is currently a rise in the sales of electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs/HVs) around the world. This represents one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, automotive plastics find applications in the production of fuel tanks, carpet fibers, wheel covers, suspension bushings, dashboards, headlamp lenses, truck bed liners, mud flaps, bumpers, and gears. In addition, there is an increase in the use of synthetic coatings on metal surfaces to minimize the risk of corrosion caused by salt damage, high heat and water exposure. Besides this, nylon is utilized for manufacturing seat belts and airbags on account of its tear-resistant properties. This, along with the escalating demand for lightweight and affordable vehicles, is positively influencing the market.

Apart from this, leading players are relying on bio-based plastics and polymers instead of fossil-based plastics to reduce their carbon footprint and promote sustainability. Furthermore, they are using recycled plastics for manufacturing seat cushions, replacement bumpers, splash guards, and wheel liners. This, coupled with the burgeoning plastics industry, is augmenting the overall sales and profitability. Other factors facilitating the growth of the market include technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities financed by automobile manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lanxess AG, Lear Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Solvay S.A and Teijin Limited.



