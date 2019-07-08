Worldwide Automotive Powertrain Markets, Forecast to 2027 - Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Powertrain Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Powertrain Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market witnessing the stringent emission norms, increasing integration of engine and increasing in integrating engine management sensors.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 The Stringent Emission Norms

3.1.2 Increasing Integration of Engine

3.1.3 Increasing in Integrating Engine Management Sensors

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Powertrain Market, By Component Type

4.1 Differentials

4.2 Drive Shaft

4.3 Engine

4.4 Transmission



5 Automotive Powertrain Market, By Drive Type

5.1 Rear-Wheel Drive Powertrain System

5.2 Front-Wheel Drive Powertrain System

5.3 All-Wheel Drive Powertrain System



6 Automotive Powertrain Market, By Product

6.1 Diesel

6.2 Gasoline

6.3 Battery Electric Vehicle

6.4 Flex Fuel Powertrain System

6.5 Hybrid Powertrain System



7 Automotive Powertrain Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Commercial Vehicles

7.1.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.1.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

7.2 Passenger Vehicles



8 Automotive Powertrain Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

10.2 Borgwarner Inc.

10.3 Ford Motor Company

10.4 General Motors Company

10.5 GKN PLC

10.6 Hyundai Motor Company

10.7 Jtekt Corporation

10.8 Toyota Motor Corporation

10.9 Volkswagen AG

10.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



