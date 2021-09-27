Worldwide Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry to 2026 - Players Include Clariant, Kansai Paint and PPG Industries Among Others

Sep 27, 2021, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Refinish Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive refinish coatings market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Automotive refinish coatings refer to polyurethane, acrylics or alkyd-based coatings used by vehicle body shops and repair centers. These coatings are applied to new/old passenger and commercial vehicles to cover up the damages on the body caused by extreme temperatures, accidents and impact from stones. Some of the commonly used refinish coatings include primer, filler, topcoat, basecoat and activator or hardener coatings. They are either solvent-borne, water-borne or ultraviolet (UV) cured. Among these, water-borne coatings have lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than solvent-borne variants, thereby making them highly effective for all automobiles.
The growing automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing number of road accidents and collisions has resulted in the rising requirement for repair and maintenance activities, thereby stimulating the market growth. In line with this, there is a shift in consumer preference toward customized aftermarket modifications of the vehicles. Automotive refining coatings offer improved aesthetic appeal, surface protection and resistance to heat, temperature and corrosion. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of environment-friendly refinish coatings, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These coatings are manufactured using organic chemicals and have a custom color, faster cure time and minimal VOC emissions. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the growing demand for recreational vehicles, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global automotive refinish coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive refinish coatings market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive refinish coatings market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Resin Type
6.1 Polyurethane
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Alkyd
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Acrylic
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Primer
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Basecoat
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Activator
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Filler
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Topcoat
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Solvent-borne
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Water-borne
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 UV-cured
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
9.1 Passenger Cars
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial Vehicles
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3M Company
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 BASF SE
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Clariant AG
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 Dupont De Nemours Inc.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 KCC Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 PPG Industries Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 The Sherwin-Williams Company
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j438nl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article