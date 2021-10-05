Worldwide Automotive Robotics Industry to 2028 - by Type of Robot, Components, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Robotics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global automotive robotics market estimates the industry to grow with a CAGR of 11.63% in the forecast years from 2021 to 2028.



Factors such as the need for more safety features at workplace and a rapid shift towards automation & robotics in automobiles are primarily driving the growth of this market. Autonomous mobile robots can be easily integrated into the workspace to work collaboratively with humans, thus creating an optimal working environment. Whereas, in automobiles, automation has proven to be a boon as it takes over the dangerous work. This enables consistent quality, while increasing the production rate.



On the other hand, the high prices of industrial robots and a lack of skilled personnel to operate them are creating hurdles in the growth path. However, with the increasing demand, a rise in automobile production is expected. This will create multiple opportunities for growth in the near future.



The global market for automotive robotics covers the regions of the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Asia-Pacific.



The Asia-Pacific is estimated to showcase the fastest development rate in the global market over the forecast period. This growth is being supported by the presence of countries like China, India, South Korea, and Taiwan evolving as the leaders in the APAC. Also, leading vendors, such as KUKA and ABB, are instituting the APAC as their operating base.



Further, supportive government regulations and funding have empowered projects to develop the infrastructure here. These factors have made the Asia-Pacific a favored hub for automotive manufacturing, which is expected to drive the growth of its automotive robotics market.



Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Harmonic Drive AG, ABB Ltd, Comau SPA, Denso Wave Incorporated, Kuka AG, Yamaha Robotics, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Kawasaki Robotics Inc, Universal Robots AS, Durr AG, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Seiko Epson Corporation, and Omron Corporation are some of the established names operating in the automotive robotics market.



Established in 1896, Durr Systems AG is a mechanical and plant engineering firm. The company offers application technology, measuring and process, woodworking machinery, paint & final assembly, and clean technology systems. It offers automotive robots under the EcoRP product range. The company serves end-users in a diverse range of industries, such as vehicle manufacturing, aircraft industry, energy & environment, chemical & pharmaceutical industry, food & animal feed industry, etc. Durr Systems serves customers worldwide, and is spread across countries like Brazil, Canada, South Africa, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey, UK, etc.



8. Research Methodology & Scope

