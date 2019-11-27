Worldwide Automotive Rubber Components Markets, 2011-2019 & 2040

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Rubber Components Market 2019: Past-Present-Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive rubber component market analysis for the years 2011 to 2040. The analysis covers the rubber compound and component unit demand. This is segmented by region, original equipment (OE) vs replacement (RP), vehicle type and subtypes, drivetrains, component type, and subtypes.



The report is based upon a combination of primary and secondary research combined with the publisher's proprietary market modeling systems and wide-ranging experience in rubber segment market analysis. The research aims to provide transparency for all market analysis and industry reports. Assumptions, methodology and key inputs are clearly explained and documented.



The report details the proprietary top-down market model developed specifically for the analysis of the automotive rubber component market. This model builds representative historic, current and future regional car parts by vehicle subtype using short term policies modified by future changes. Vehicle subtypes are assigned rubber components based upon their technology requirements. The final analysis is broken down by OE and RP demand.



Automotive rubber component industry drivers are assessed in detail. This looks at vehicle production, parts, and vehicle types and also covers regional legislation and initiatives. Rubber component technology changes are analyzed looking at changing component types, constructions, and compositions.



The top-down model is validated against the publisher's bottom-up market analysis system (Global Tire & Rubber Chemicals Database) which provides an independently calculated check and balance.



Automotive rubber component compound and unit demand form the largest part of the report. The market is broken down in multiple dimensions including Global, region, OE, RP, component type, component subtype, vehicle type, and vehicle subtype. The analysis provides insight into changing usage patterns via evolving vehicle and rubber component technologies.

Key Features

Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways

Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2011 to 2040

Key Drivers for the Automotive Rubber Component Market 2011 to 2040

Projected Changes in Regional Vehicle Technologies using STPS Scenario (Short Term Policies Combined with Future Changes)

Impact of Changing Vehicle Technologies on Automotive Rubber Component Demand

Rubber Compound Volume Demand by Component Type and Subtype

Component Type and Subtype Unit Demand

Regional Automotive OE and RP Analysis by Vehicle Type and Subtype

Extensive Supporting Data in Excel Workbook (Summaries and Pivot Tables)

Client Support for Questions and Alternative Scenarios

Report Scope

Market Segment: Automotive functional rubber components excluding tires.

Automotive functional rubber components excluding tires. Vehicles: Passenger car, SUV, light truck, commercial bus/coach and commercial goods.

Passenger car, SUV, light truck, commercial bus/coach and commercial goods. Products: Functional rubber components used to improve the performance of the vehicle. Specifically: anti-vibration components, belts, hoses, seals and weatherstrip.

Functional rubber components used to improve the performance of the vehicle. Specifically: anti-vibration components, belts, hoses, seals and weatherstrip. Geographies: This is a global report covering the following ten regions: Africa , China , CIS, Europe , India , Middle East , North America , North Asia , South America , and South Asia .

This is a global report covering the following ten regions: , , CIS, , , , , , , and . Time Frame: This report covers the period 2011 to 2040.

This report covers the period 2011 to 2040. Note: to analyze this period car parc development was modeled for preceding years.

to analyze this period car parc development was modeled for preceding years. Rubber Compound Demand: The publisher's modeling for components and applications.

The publisher's modeling for components and applications. Rubber Component Unit Demand: The publisher's modeling by vehicle subtype assignment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Scope

Objectives

Industry Drivers

Rubber Component Compound Volume Demand

Rubber Component Unit Demand

Industry Outlook

2. Introduction

Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature

Scope

Objectives

Improvements Made in This (2nd) Edition

Information Sources

Assumptions

3. Top-Down Market Analysis Methodology

Original Equipment (OE) Market Demand

Historic Production and Vehicle Splits

Future Production and Vehicle Splits

Replacement (RP) Market Demand

Determining Regional Parcs

Component Replacement Frequencies

OE Rubber Components and Assignment

Component Subtypes (Application Leve)

Light Weighting

Final Market Demand

4. Bottom-Up Market Analysis Methodology

Consumer-Up Analysis

Key Parameters

Consumer Plant Parameters

Product Tehcnology Parameters

Market Parameters

Market Volumes for the Automotive (Non-Tire) Segment

Consumer-Up Analysis

Automotive Component Parameters

Automotive Utilsations

Reported Values

5. Industry Drivers

Vehicle Production

Global Vehicle Production

Regional Vehicle Production

Vehicle Parcs

Global Parcs

Regional Parcs

Vehicle Types

Vehicle Sub Types

Regional Legislation

Harmful Emissions

Greenhouse Gas Emissions (CO2)

Vehicle Construction and Disposal Legislation

Regional Initiatives

Rubber Component Technologies

Anti-Vibration

Belts

Hoses

Seals

Weatherstrip

Wipers

Rubber Component Types

Anti-Vibration

Belts

Hoses

Seals

Weatherstrip

Wipers

Rubber Chemicals

Sustainability

Recycling

Substances of Concern

6. Top-Down Market Analysis Validation

Global Volumes

Regional Volumes

Component Volumes

Validation Summary

7. Component Compound Volumes 2011 to 2040

Global Volumes

Volumes by OE and RP

Volumes by Vehicle Type

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type

Chinese Compound Volumes

Volumes by OE and RP

Volumes by Vehicle Type

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type

European Compound Volumes

Volumes by OE and RP

Volumes by Vehicle Type

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type

NAFTA Compound Volumes

Volumes by OE and RP

Volumes by Vehicle Type

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type

North Asian Compound Volumes

Volumes by OE and RP

Volumes by Vehicle Type

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Drivetrain

Volumes by Vehicle Type and Component Type

8. Component Unit 2011 to 2040

Global Component Units

Component Units by OE and RP

Anti-Vibration Units

Belt Units

Hose Units

Seal Units

Weatherstrip Units

Chinese Component Units

Component Units by OE and RP

Anti-Vibration Units

Belt Units

Hose Units

Seal Units

Weatherstrip Units

European Component Units

Component Units by OE and RP

Anti-Vibration Units

Belt Units

Hose Units

Seal Units

Weatherstrip Units

NAFTA Component Units

Component Units by OE and RP

Anti-Vibration Units

Belt Units

Hose Units

Seal Units

Weatherstrip Units

North Asian Component Units

Component Units by OE and RP

Anti-Vibration Units

Belt Units

Hose Units

Seal Units

Weatherstrip Units

9. Concluding Remarks

Note: extensive conclusions and key takeaways are included in the executive summary



10. Appendices

Secondary Sources, Papers and Websites

Car and SUV Vehicle Subtype Summary

Commercial Vehicle Subtype Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8ys8d

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

